Over 12,200 Noise Complaints Lodged in Just One Year by a Person Living Next to an Airport

Remember how we all celebrated in our way the fact that we can travel again almost everywhere in the world? Well, this individual didn’t enjoy the return to regular flying activity at all. They’ve submitted 12,272 noise complaints because airplanes are too loud and too many now. Here’s how the authorities handled the situation.
Dublin Airport Authority (DAA) confirmed that almost 90% of the noise complaints received in 2021 came from only one person whose identity was not revealed. This means that nine out of 10 intimations registered last year were sent by this individual. It amounts to almost 34 messages sent to the authorities daily. It's a record!
What’s even more stunning is that in 2020 the DAA received a total number of 6,227 noise complaints. Just one year later, this value was doubled by a single person!
This individual surely must’ve found a way to automate the process, as sending this many forms to the Authority would take a lot of time. Anyone who’d do such a tedious process must surely get bored at some point.
The petitioner lives in northwest Dublin, according to the Independent. They wanted the silence to be back again, and they really tried to express their desire for it.
Unfortunately for the man or woman behind this interesting endeavor, nothing will be changed. The DAA inquiry found out that almost all flights respected the landing and takeoff routes at Dublin Airport.
The DAA also said that the number of complainants didn’t rise by much – there were just 63 people more that felt compelled to address the matter in 2021 than in the previous year.
The Authority has a system that monitors the flights and their noise levels. If something is to change, then the modifications will happen only if this seven-point fixed noise apparatus is detecting something unusual or damaging to the public.
With air traffic continuing to grow as the world returns to normal activity, the complaints will surely continue. The DAA can’t force someone to not say what bothers them. They also can’t block people from contacting them.
What’s even more stunning is that in 2020 the DAA received a total number of 6,227 noise complaints. Just one year later, this value was doubled by a single person!
This individual surely must’ve found a way to automate the process, as sending this many forms to the Authority would take a lot of time. Anyone who’d do such a tedious process must surely get bored at some point.
The petitioner lives in northwest Dublin, according to the Independent. They wanted the silence to be back again, and they really tried to express their desire for it.
Unfortunately for the man or woman behind this interesting endeavor, nothing will be changed. The DAA inquiry found out that almost all flights respected the landing and takeoff routes at Dublin Airport.
The DAA also said that the number of complainants didn’t rise by much – there were just 63 people more that felt compelled to address the matter in 2021 than in the previous year.
The Authority has a system that monitors the flights and their noise levels. If something is to change, then the modifications will happen only if this seven-point fixed noise apparatus is detecting something unusual or damaging to the public.
With air traffic continuing to grow as the world returns to normal activity, the complaints will surely continue. The DAA can’t force someone to not say what bothers them. They also can’t block people from contacting them.