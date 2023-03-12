Outdoor Enthusiast Is a Cozy Tiny Home Perfect for Adventurers Looking To Downsize

While some believe tiny house living is a compromise solution to the soaring conventional home prices, minimalists view it as a forward-thinking concept that implies a simplified life and conscious choices about what a living space should really include.
Besides that, tiny houses are the perfect choice for nature enthusiasts who are looking to downsize and fulfill their dream of living in the great outdoors. Simply Living by Stattonrock has designed a tiny house model specifically for this category of people. Bearing a quite fitting name - Outdoor Enthusiast - this small home on wheels is targeted at people who spend lots of their waking hours outdoors and use to bring a little extra mud home with them, such as mountain bikers, farmers, and outdoor adventurers.
Simply Living by Stattonrock is a British Columbia, Canada-based tiny house builder with over fifteen years of experience in crafting custom homes. They offer thoughtfully put-together tiny homes with innovative and efficient designs.
Measuring 32 feet (9.7 meters) long, 8.5 feet (2.6 meters) wide, and offering 327 square feet (30.4 square meters) of livable space, the Outdoor Enthusiast is perfect for those who desire an abode with a small footprint where to put their feet up at the end of the day and that would allow them to form a deeper connection with nature.
natural finishes of cedar and pine, paired with an earthy color palette that gives it a tinge of rustic flavor and imparts a sense of relaxation and well-being.
The Outdoor Enthusiast model pictured features a deep hunter-green metal exterior with cedar shakes stained a dark brown above one of the doors, coupled with a galvanized metal roof and contrasting black trim. However, the company’s website lists this tiny house with two color options for the outside: dark brown and stone gray.
As you would expect from a Canadian home builder, this small dwelling is well-equipped to handle temperatures as low as -40 degrees. It features spray foam insulation and a mini-split heat pump, so you can use it for year-round living.
The vaulted wood ceiling brings a lot of character to the space, and being really tall, it draws your eyes up, creating a sense of a larger space. Faux ceiling beams also add a nice architectural detail to the house’s interior. With no less than nine windows, the interior also benefits from a lot of light and allows the inhabitants to enjoy fantastic views of their surroundings.
Outdoor Enthusiast has two doors. The main one leads into the living room, while the second door allows direct access to the laundry and mudroom.
The living and kitchen areas are in an open-space concept. A couch fits perfectly next to the L-shaped kitchen, and the space is full of natural light and warm elements. While this house does not have an oven, there is a four-burner electric cooktop you can take advantage of to prepare delicious meals after a long day in nature. There is also a two-bowl silgranit black sink, an 18” wide dishwasher, and an apartment-sized refrigerator.
Matte black cabinets with butcher block countertops feature deep drawers and a soft close mechanism. Together with some upper cabinets, these offer plenty of storage for your kitchen essentials. The overhang offers enough space for two bar stools and an extra cabinet facing the living room.
tiny home is the separate mudroom/laundry that can be situated either between the kitchen and the bathroom or at the very rear of the tiny house. Inside this private space, the builders put reinforced walls, so you can put up hooks to hang all kinds of things. This, combined with a floor-to-ceiling closet, means you can also use it for storage.
Simply Living has two floorplans available for Outdoor Enthusiast. The first one has a designated mudroom for when you come back from your outdoor adventures, while the second one uses this space as a small private bedroom with a bunk bed.
The wood stairs leading to the lofted bedroom are to the left of the kitchen. More storage space can be found underneath these stairs and could be used to install an oven, laundry unit, or just shelving.
Finally, the bathroom looks simple and modern and includes a 30 “x30” shower, a toilet, and a sink with vanity and medicine cabinet above.
If you are an outdoor adventurer and the well-thought-out layout and rustic feeling of the Outdoor Enthusiast tiny home appeals to you, Simply Living by Stattonrock offers many options you can choose from to make it suit your needs. Pricing starts at CAD $169,499, which translates to 122,468 US Dollars at current exchange rates.
