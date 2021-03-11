Out of Control Ferrari 458 Is Why You Leave the Showing Off to Better Drivers

We’ve seen this scenario play out before, to even worse consequences: someone leaves an expensive supercar at the car wash or with the parking valet and returns to find it damaged because an employee wanted to have some fun with it.
It happened again this week, at a car wash in Turkey. Because not even the slightest amount of fun can be had if you’re not documenting it on social media, the car wash attendant and some pal decided to record it. Instead, they got a video of the moment the former crashed a Ferrari 458 Italia. And he didn’t even make it a stone’s throw away from the car wash.
You can see the footage at the bottom of the page (hat tip to CarScoops). The title of the video makes it clear that this was not the owner driving but a car wash attendant looking to show off in this fancy ride before the owner got there. If that’s the case, he must be drowning in remorse (and debt) right now.
The video is very short because, as it turns out, you don’t need dozens of minutes to be a douche and a terrible driver. The 458 is first seen coming out slowly from the parking lot, but the driver immediately floors it. The rear skids and one wheel hits the concrete barrier, and the Ferrari is out of control. For a few seconds, while the Prancing Horse is out of the frame, you can see its rear bouncing hard as he loses control, spins, and then hits and mounts the barrier at some distance.
The car then comes at a stop facing the wrong way, while whoever is filming is heard quietly whispering something that sounds very much like the English “S**t!” Cursing, the international language. But he was totally correct in his assessment of the situation.
