Out of Context Mercedes-Benz Technician Is a Mettlesome Guy, You'll Enjoy His Content

Your friendly Mercedes-Benz technician might not be as cool as this one. He’s easily connecting with the new generation while providing random yet useful insights for those that are curious about how things are unfolding at an authorized service center. Here’s what you should know about him.
How often do you get to see people creating all kinds of posts on different platforms just for the fun of it? It’s not happening anymore. Almost anyone that goes beyond 10,000 fans, followers, or friends is planning on making some kind of revenue out of their online success. Nobody deserves to be blamed for this, but it is an almost sad state of affairs.
Remember when we used online platforms to just keep in touch with colleagues, friends, family, and maybe to meet some interesting people? It’s been a while since that was the only case for interacting online in a public manner.
But thanks to this guy, you’ll be reminded of why social media had a great start. Instead of showing products that you should buy or sharing news that may upset you, the man keeps it simple. He’s giving all of us a chance to peek at the life of someone that fixes cars for a living while maintaining that kind of humor that doesn’t hurt anyone.
Moreover, everything this AMG fan and expert in fixing them properly has done until now doesn’t affect in any way the business of that place. You won’t find branding (other than Mercedes’ logos on cars and parts, of course), there are no people that want to reach new customers, and he doesn’t seem very keen on creating new ways to bring more people into to shop – although, that may happen just as a happy consequence of what he’s doing online.
It is deeply unfortunate, however, that we can’t have more content to enjoy from this enthusiastic man. He’s a bright light in a competitive social media environment that either focuses on incredibly expensive cars or shallow behavior. Let us welcome the anonymous Mercedes-Benz technician into our lives. He’s bringing much-needed balance.
Here are some of his Instagram posts. If you’d like to know more about his activity, then you should know he’s recently opened a Discord server as well.
