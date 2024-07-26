Top Five Most Iconic Renault-Powered Formula 1 Cars

In case you haven't been following the news recently, Renault is likely ending its Formula 1 engine program from 2026 and beyond.
The company's F1 team, Alpine, wants to change from Renault to Mercedes power after years of struggling with underpowered engines.
However, this decision has a human cost, as more than 500 workers at Renault's engine department in Viry-Châtillon will likely be made redundant.
It would also end Renault's over 40-year association with Grand Prix racing, during which time they managed to power some of the greatest cars the sport has ever seen.
For this special list, autoevolution has picked out our top five Renault F1 cars and explained what made them unique.
However, by 1985, Renault wasn't competitive, and at the end of the year, the company pulled the plug on the factory team but would still supply customers for one more year.
One of those customers was Lotus, who had the finest qualifier of his generation, Ayrton Senna, in their driver lineup.
During his first season at Lotus in 1985, Senna had shown that his rookie season at Toleman was no flash in the pan, winning two races at Portugal and Spa Francorchamps. As the 1986 season approached, there was genuine belief that the Brazilian could have a serious crack at the title amidst stiff competition from Prost at McLaren and Piquet at Williams.
The Brazilian's season started well, finishing second in Brazil behind Piquet before just pipping Nigel Mansell to victory at the Spanish GP by just +0.014. However, reliability issues plagued Senna's title bid, and he won only once more in 1986 at Detroit.
Conversely, Senna dominated qualifying in 1986, taking eight pole positions, including a stunning lap at Estoril in which he was over eight tenths quicker than second-place Mansell.
Lotus' second driver, Johnny Dumfries, had a less successful rookie season, picking up three points in Hungary and Australia all season before being dropped for Japan's Satoru Nakajima for 1987.
With Lotus switching to Honda power for 1987, Renault finally bowed out of F1 just as the turbo regulations they helped introduce also started to be phased out.
Renault re-entered the sport in 1989 and teamed up with Williams; the impact was immediate. The British team, which had endured a troubled 1988 campaign using Judd engines, finished second in the constructors championship, with Belgium's Thierry Boutsen taking two wins.
For 1991, Williams persuaded Mansell to scrap his plans to retire so he could partner with Riccardo Patrese. The team also hired promising young designer Adrian Newey, who had been fired from Leyton House in the summer of 1990.
The combination of Newey, an ever-improving Renault engine, and a fired-up Mansell saw Williams become a championship contender in 1991. Although they struggled with early-season reliability woes, by the second half of the year, they had the best car in F1, and the Brit was able to fight Senna for the title. But the Brazilian just had the edge, and following an early spin for the Williams leader at the Japanese GP, the title stayed with McLaren.
Unbowed, the team came out of the blocks guns blazing in 1992, producing a B-spec version of the FW14, which now had technical innovations such as traction control and active suspension on board. By the time the F1 circus rolled into South Africa for the opening race, Williams was in a different league. They locked out the front row, over a second quicker than the McLarens, before Mansell led home Patrese for a 1-2 finish.
From then on, the title never looked in doubt, as only a suspected puncture at Monaco and an accident in Canada prevented Mansell from winning every race of the first half of 1992. This meant the Hungarian GP would become coronation day for the Brit, who finished second to Gerhard Berger to finally become world champion.
Unsurprisingly, Williams won the constructors championship in 1992, taking 10 of the 16 races and starting a dynasty that saw the team demolish the competition from 1992 to 1994..
Senna's tragic death at the San Marino GP in Imola left Schumacher, who had been right behind the Brazilian, well clear in the driver's standings, winning three of the next four races. Still, Williams, now spearheaded by Damon Hill, roared back to form with an upgraded FW16, taking wins in Britain, Belgium, Italy, and Portugal. With the German banned for two races after overtaking under the formation lap at the British GP, the title fight was back on.
Off-track, Renault announced at the Belgium GP they would power Benetton for 1995, taking over from Ford and giving the French manufacture access to the top two teams in F1. The 1994 title battle would be decided at the season finale at Adelaide in Australia, a race where Schumacher and Hill collided, handing the German his maiden world title.
In 1995, engine sizes were reduced from 3.5 to 3.0L, with additional safety measures such as resized cockpits and tougher crash tests changing the look of the cars. Schumacher won the curtain raiser in Brazil before Hill struck back at Argentina and San Marino for Williams. But the German took control of the championship with easy victories in Spain and Monaco.
Schumacher's heroics in the Benetton B195 were even more impressive, considering that the car wasn't as superior in qualifying trim as the Williams or as easy to drive.
Despite those factors, the B195 would be one of Renault's most successful cars, winning 12 of the 17 races under Schumacher, who clinched his second world championship, and Johnny Herbert, who took two wins.
Benetton clinched the constructors' championship for the first and only time at the Japanese GP, while Renault nearly achieved a perfect season, as their engines powered the winning car in 16 of the 17 races.
In 2000, Renault brought Benetton to re-enter F1 for 2002, and in their first season back with Jarno Trulli and Jenson Button at the wheel along with the leadership of Flavio Briatore, the team finished fourth in the constructors' championship. The Italian was also a keen talent spotter, and he noticed the speed of Spaniard Fernando Alonso, who had shined in a single season at Minardi in 2001.
After spending 2002 as a reserve driver, Alonso was promoted to a full-time seat in 2003 and became the sport's youngest race winner at the Hungarian GP.
New 2005 regulations banned tyre changes during pitstops as the FIA tried to end Ferrari's and Schumacher's run of five consecutive world championships. The new rules Renault in the driver's seat, and they reaped the rewards of their newfound advantage by enjoying a dream start to the season, with three wins for Alonso and one for Giancarlo Fisichella.
Although the run of wins was briefly paused following Alonso's gutsy victory at the San Marino GP, defeating Schumacher, he managed to win the European GP at the Nurburgring and, crucially, the French GP at Magny Cours in front of Renault CEO Carlos Ghosn. Although his title rival Kimi Raikkonen struggled with reliability issues, the Spaniard remained ruthless, only finishing out of the top three once in the second half of 2005, securing the drivers' championship in Brazil.
This left the constructors' championship to be decided, with McLaren and Renault separated by two points going into the season finale in China. Alonso performed perfectly, leading every lap from pole to take victory and finally giving the company their first title as a team.
By securing the one accolade that had eluded them during the turbo era, Renault ended the V10 era in the most fitting way possible: by winning the last world championships of an era that they dominated.
In 2007, Red Bull received customers for Renault engines, and now, with Newey on board, the team was able to make progress up the grid, finishing an excellent fifth in the constructors championship.
By 2009, new regulations were introduced to improve the on-track action. Red Bull quickly mastered them and achieved their first win with Sebastian Vettel at the Chinese GP. The German added to his tally with victories in Britain, Japan, and the United Arab Emirates, helping him and the Milton Keynes-based team finish runner-up in both the drivers' championship and constructors' championships.
They went one better in 2010, with Vettel winning his maiden drivers championship at the season finale in Abu Dhabi while Red Bull wrapped up the constructors' title.
The next two seasons would be a similar story, but in 2013, Red Bull took their dominance up a notch with the RB9. Vettel took the car's first win in a controversial Malaysian GP when the German ignored team orders to let Webber win before securing a much more serene victory in Bahrain a month later.
Vettel added to his tally with wins in Canada and his home race in Germany. Still, he put the championship out of sight in the year's second half, taking eight consecutive victories and wrapping up title number four in India, with Red Bull also wrapping up the constructors.
With V6 turbo hybrids replacing V8s in 2014, Red Bull struggled with uncompetitive engines and would part company with Renault at the end of 2018, ending an 11-year relationship.
1986 Lotus 98T
After kickstarting the turbo revolution in 1977, Renault and lead driver Alain Porst had come close to winning both titles, most notably in 1983, when they came up just short, losing out to Brabham and Nelson Piquet at the season finale in Kyalami.
1992 Williams Renault FW14B
In 1989, normally aspirated engines replaced turbo engines, meaning the look and shape of F1 cars dramatically changed as they became lighter and thinner.
1995 Benetton B195
The banning of electronic driver aides quashed Williams' advantage for 1994, and although they had acquired the services of Senna, it was Benetton and Michael Schumacher who won the first two races at Brazil and Aida in Japan.
2005 Renault R25
After two more titles with Williams, Renault left the sport for a second time at the end of 1997, but just like their first exit, they wouldn't be out for too long.
2013 Red Bull RB9
In 2006, V10s made way for V8s, but that didn't stop Alonso and Renault from taking another drivers' and constructors' title double before the former left for an ill-fated one-year spell at McLaren.
