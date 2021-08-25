Ouch! Watch the U.S. Navy Break a Ship in Half With Torpedos

5 The Navy Is Working on a Flying Submarine Drone, and It’s Scary

During the recent Large Scale Exercise 21 (LSE 21), the U.S. joint forces conducted coordinated multi-domain, multi-platform, long-range maritime strikes on a retired frigate off the coast of Hawaii. A video released by the U.S. Navy shows the ship getting obliterated by a Mk 48 torpedo fired from a fast-attack submarine. 7 photos



During the exercise, forward-deployed forces on advanced expeditionary bases identified and responded to a ship-based enemy by using combined command and control coordination with other U.S. forces. In this case, the adversary was a retired vessel dubbed Ex-USS Ingraham. The Ex-Ingraham was a guided missile frigate that was decommissioned in 2015.



The clip starts by showcasing the weapon systems deployed. Then we’re shown simultaneous impacts from numerous platforms across the U.S. services engaging the threat. The U.S. Marine Corps fired Naval Strike Missiles from the Pacific Missile, together with AGM-84 Harpoons from



But what gave the decommissioned ship the final blow was a



LSE 21 offered a great opportunity to demonstrate new technologies that will enable the joint force to increase the speed and precision with which complex, simultaneous, multi-domain, multi-platform anti-surface warfare fires are delivered.



“The precise and coordinated strikes from the Navy and our Joint teammates resulted in the rapid destruction and sinking of the target ship and exemplify our ability to decisively apply force in the maritime battlespace,” said U.S. 3rd Fleet Commander Vice Adm. Steve Koehler.



With operations spanning 17 time zones, LSE 21 was a live, virtual, and constructive scenario-driven, globally integrated exercise. It gave the U.S. joint forces the opportunity to test and evaluate developmental warfighting concepts that will shape how the future Navy and Marine Corps compete, respond to crises, battle, and win on the battlefield.

