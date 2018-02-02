autoevolution
 

Other Companies to Share Tesla Semi Charging Stations

2 Feb 2018, 13:12 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Industry
An electric truck is not your average electric car. By definition, a truck is supposed to be able to travel for long distances, on certain roads and, in some cases, at certain times. All this makes the task of creating a charging infrastructure more challenging.
3 photos
Tesla SemiTesla Semi
Supposedly, Tesla's Semi will be capable of traveling 300 to 500 miles on a single charge, depending on the battery. The challenge is to make charging stations available for future electric truck drivers at critical locations so that any merchandise would eventually reach its destination.

According to Teslarati, the EV manufacturer is currently in talks with several possible partner companies to make charging stations for trucks available: Anheuser-Busch, PepsiCo and United Parcel Service.

For now, PepsiCo is Tesla largest customer when it comes to the electric trucks. In December last year, it announced it has made a 100 trucks pre-order, in its attempt to reduce both fuel cost and fleet emissions.

Reuters reports that PepsiCo is considering sharing its charging facilities with other truck operators as well. Sharing of the infrastructure would be done, of course, at a cost for third-party partners.

“We have a lot of in-house capability around energy and engineering, and certainly, Tesla brings their expertise to the table on energy and charging,” PepsiCo executive Mike O‘Connell told Reuters.

Tesla says its Semi will be able to hit 60 mph (96 km/h) in 20 seconds when fully loaded. A class 8 truck as the Semi can carry up to 80.000 lbs (36 tons) of cargo and can accelerate to 60 mph in about a minute.

Interested companies can pre-order Tesla's Semi either by paying upfront $200,000 for the Founder Series or by making a $20.000 reservation.

The 4 independent motors mounted on the rear axle are supposed to be able to allow the truck climb up a 5% grade (or 2.86 degrees slope) at a maximum of 60 mph.
Tesla Semi Tesla pepsico charging station electric truck
Elon Musk Is Not the Manipulative Mastermind Everyone Takes Him for These Days Ford's Autonomous Police Car Explained 1990s Cars That Created Ongoing Market Trends1990s Cars That Created Ongoing Market Trends
Who's Your Number One? Hybrids, Plug-Ins and Electric Cars: Which Batteries Are Best? The Hackrod Future of Car ManufacturingThe Hackrod Future of Car Manufacturing
German Combustion Engines Have Six Years To Walk The Plank Euro NCAP Testing Procedures Explained Electric Car Charging Plugs, The Beta vs. VHS Battle of the 21st CenturyElectric Car Charging Plugs, The Beta vs. VHS Battle of the 21st Century
New Year's Resolutions for Carmakers The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? NHTSA and IIHS Crash Test Scores Explained Top 10 Cars That Define the United States of AmericaTop 10 Cars That Define the United States of America
Shell Angry at Bans on Fossil Fuel-Burning Cars Because of Course They Are The SUV, the Minivan and The Wagon - Best Choice for a Family Carrier The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Coolest Obscure Mercedes-AMG Models in HistoryCoolest Obscure Mercedes-AMG Models in History
TESLA MOTORS models:
TESLA MOTORS RoadsterTESLA MOTORS Roadster Coupe CabrioTESLA MOTORS Model STESLA MOTORS Model S LuxuryTESLA MOTORS Model 3TESLA MOTORS Model 3 Medium PremiumTESLA MOTORS Model XTESLA MOTORS Model X Large SUVTESLA MOTORS Model STESLA MOTORS Model S LargeAll TESLA MOTORS models  