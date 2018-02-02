Other Companies to Share Tesla Semi Charging Stations

An electric truck is not your average electric car. By definition, a truck is supposed to be able to travel for long distances, on certain roads and, in some cases, at certain times. All this makes the task of creating a charging infrastructure more challenging.

For now, PepsiCo is Tesla largest customer when it comes to the electric trucks. In December last year, it announced it has made a 100 trucks pre-order, in its attempt to reduce both fuel cost and fleet emissions.



Reuters reports that PepsiCo is considering sharing its charging facilities with other truck operators as well. Sharing of the infrastructure would be done, of course, at a cost for third-party partners.



“We have a lot of in-house capability around energy and engineering, and certainly, Tesla brings their expertise to the table on energy and charging,” PepsiCo executive Mike O‘Connell told Reuters.







Interested companies can pre-order Tesla's Semi either by paying upfront $200,000 for the Founder Series or by making a $20.000 reservation.



