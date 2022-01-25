Oshkosh Defense Introduces Its First Hybrid-Electric JLTV

Oshkosh Defense unveiled the first hybrid-electric variant of its Joint Light Tactical Vehicle (JLTV). Called the eJLTV, the machine is capable of operating silently, all while offering better fuel efficiency.
Oshkosh Defense is no stranger to electrification. Back in 2010, its diesel-electric Light Combat Tactical Vehicle (LCTV) was the first military vehicle to conquer the grueling desert terrain of the SCORE Baja 1000 off-road race, showing its incredible capabilities.
Now, the company is ready to introduce a hybrid-electric variant of the JLTV – one that promises to provide the same level of off-road performance and protection brought by its diesel-powered counterpart to the U.S. Army and U.S. Marine Corps.
The new hybrid-electric eJLTV comes with some additional features that make it a better choice in combat and reconnaissance scenarios, including a 20 percent increase in fuel economy.
Oshkosh didn’t reveal much about the technical specifications of its new beast. For now, what we know is that the eJLTV is equipped with a 30 kWh battery pack that allows it to operate silently. This ability helps reduce the overall risk to warfighters when approaching the enemy.
The lithium-ion battery also offers “silent watch” capabilities and can be fully recharged in half an hour when the diesel engine is in use. The eJLTV can also provide an export power capacity of up to 115 kW, eliminating the need for towed generators.
The introduction of the new vehicle is timed perfectly as this year, the U.S. Army intends to “recompete” the JLTV program. A follow-on contract estimated at $6.5 billion will be issued in September, and it includes more than 15,000 vehicles.
Even if the Army has not specified a requirement for a hybrid capability, Oshkosh says that it’s ready to offer it if needed.
“While the U.S. Army has not requested a hybrid-electric JLTV as part of the JLTV recompete, the eJLTV proves that Oshkosh Defense has the team and technical capabilities to produce this highly capable vehicle today,” said John Bryant, Executive Vice President for Oshkosh Corporation and President of Oshkosh Defense.
