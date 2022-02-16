Oscar de la Hoya Gave Girlfriend a Red Ferrari SF90 Stradale for Valentine's Day

Valentine’s Day may be a commercial holiday, but it’s also an opportunity for celebrities to publicly show their love and appreciation for their significant others. And boxing legend Oscar de la Hoya went really big this time, buying his girlfriend a red Ferrari SF90 Stradale.
Boxing legend Oscar de la Hoya seems to have found love in 2021, when he met Holly Sonders, and he can’t stop showing his appreciation for her. Holly Sonders is a former Fox Sports broadcaster, and the two seem to have quite a lot in common.
This year, for Valentine’s Day, de la Hoya decided that flowers and candy weren’t enough to make a big gesture for Holly. So, thanks to his approximate $200 million net worth, he was able to splash over $500,000 on a red Ferrari SF90 Stradale.
Holly revealed the gift on social media, sharing a lot of shots of her lavish gift, and wrote: “He’s never subtle with his gifts or his love.” According to TMZ Sports, Oscar de la Hoya made her believe he was blowing her off on Valentine’s Day, and that he had to work and then go out with some friends. Not before giving her a Hermes bag and a diamond bracelet. But later, he presented her actual gift, if the two mentioned weren't enough.
Ferrari introduced the SF90 Stradale in 2019, with its exotic design combined with a very powerful core. The model got the company's V8 engine, which works alongside three electric motors. The 4.0-liter twin-turbocharged V8 delivers 769 horsepower on its own. Meanwhile, the three electric motors bring in another 217 horsepower for a total output of 986 horsepower (1,000 ps).
The Maranello-based manufacturer claims that, with figures like these, the SF90 Stradale can accelerate from zero to 60 mph (100 kph) in just 2.5 seconds.
What can we say, a red Ferrari with a giant bouquet of roses on top makes the perfect Valentine’s Day gift.
