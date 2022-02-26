Orlando Bloom Is Now the Proud Owner of a Lucid Air, Drives Away in It

One of the many perks of being a celebrity include the possibility to get first pick – of everything, from designer clothes to cars, homes and curated experiences, and whatever else you can think of. Case in point, Orlando Bloom just became the very proud owner of a brand new Lucid Air.
The Lucid Air is the first model from Lucid, which describes itself as “the future of sustainable mobility, designing luxury electric cars that further reimagines the driving experience.” The goal of the Air is to deliver a top-class driving experience without the guilt of an ICE (internal combustion engine) car and, just as importantly, without the dreaded range anxiety.
Deliveries for the Air sedan, which is offered in several flavors and ranges between $77,000 and $169,000 for the 520-unit limited Dream Edition, started in the second half of 2021 and are expected to pick up considerably this year, before reaching full scale in 2023. Orlando Bloom won’t have to wait that long, though: being a celebrity means he is high profile enough to advance on the wait list and, unlike regular folks who might want to make the switch to electric, that he has enough money for a luxury EV.
The Daily Mail has photos of the actor arriving at a showroom in Beverly Hills, casually chatting with representatives, signing a few papers, and driving off in his brand new car (see the tweet at the bottom of the page for the link). The tabloid can’t and doesn’t offer more details, but the massive grin on Bloom’s face as he drove away speaks volumes to how he was feeling about the transaction – and at the same time, it’s something every new car owner can relate to.
Perhaps the most surprising part about this story is that Bloom has decided to give an electric vehicle a try. The actor is a famous collector of cars and motorcycles, with a soft spot for Porsches and Audis, and Ducattis. The Lucid Air will be in fine (electric) company in the garage, though: in 2015, Orlando’s fiancee Katy Perry got herself a Tesla Model S.
$LCID “Orlando Bloom looks over the moon as he picks up his new Lucid Air luxury electric sedan in Beverly Hills”. #LucidAir #LucidMotors #LucidOwnersClub https://t.co/Sh8W4bcmJQ pic.twitter.com/DIEaPwGBhp— @JennyFromTheBlockchain (@NotMsJennyLopez) February 26, 2022