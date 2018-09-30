Orion Lamborghini Huracan Performante Brings the Full Rainbow

autoevolution
 

It's no surprise that the Lamborghini Huracan is extremely popular on social media. After all, this is a Raging Bull you can drive on a daily basis (with a bit of effort), so it's not too difficult for the V10 hero to get exposure. And with the level of exclusivity brought by the Huracan Performante, you would imagine that owners leave the thing stock, like a collector would do.
Well, you'd be wrong, as the aftermarket side of the industry has already played with multiple Performantes. And we want to bring you another example of this, namely a machine known as the Orion Huracan.

Once you check out the wrap of the Sant'Agata Bolognese toy in the piece of footage at the bottom of the page, the idea behind the name will become obvious.

Now, you'd better take a good look at the posterior of this Raging Bull, as you'll get to see more of that once the facelifted incarnation of the Huracan debuts.

We've shown you the first spyshots of the revised Lambo earlier this month. And despite the fact that the Spyder traditionally arives after the Coupe, the said prototype came with a canvas roof.

While the tester was fully camouflaged, it was obvious that the design is getting busier, so we could expect to see active aerodynamics on the non-Performante models.

Returning to the idea we dropped above, the exhaust layout shown by the test car is similar to the one you can see on the special edition we have here.

Of course, the V10 engine will be massaged to deliver extra power compared to the current 610 hp output, but we're not expecting this to go being the 640 hp of the Huracan Performante.

As for when we get to meet the mid-engined toy, the revamped version of the Lamborghini Huracan will land next year.

