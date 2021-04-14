autoevolution
Orion EON Telescope Lets You Peer Into Galaxies Far Far Away With Superb Clarity
I remember being a kid and looking up at the stars in the night sky and wondering what’s up there. Come to think of it, I do that as an adult as well, and even though Nat Geo has shown me what lies beyond our atmosphere, I still want to see things for myself. Well, now I can.

Ladies and gentlemen, children of all ages, lend me your eyes so that you may peer beyond the usual night sky you may be used to. I'm talking about the Orion EON telescope. Actually, the name for it is a bit longer: Orion EON 130 mm ED Triplet Apochromatic Refractor Telescope.

No idea what I'm talking about? Well, Orion has been around since 1975, designing and manufacturing high-quality telescopes, binoculars, spotting scopes, and even microscopes, all aimed at users ranging from beginner to expert. This company pushes out quite a number of products, each with a price range to match the images you’ll see.

The EON 130 is the sort of telescope that gives you the possibility to stare into the depths of space with a clarity specifically targeted towards offering as real an image as possible. If you’ve never heard of APO telescopes, they are designed to bring three wavelengths of light, red, green, and blue, into focus on the same plane.

What this does is offer true a clarity and color with little to no chromatic fringing. Simply put, they’ll offer you as real a color and image as possible. As Orion states on its website, it’s a telescope meant for both solar system viewing and deep-sky. If you want an idea of the sort of images you’ll be able to capture, all I have to say is welcome to real-life Nat Geo.

Now, this version of the telescope isn’t the first one. However, it does include a few upgrades in comparison to previous models. Here you’ll find a more robust focuser, and the tube rings have also been streamlined.

At the front, you’ll find a three-element, air-spaced lens assembly of 130-millimeter (5.1-inches) aperture. One element is composed of FK-61 ED glass, offering sharpness and color correction. Some 910 millimeters (35.8 inches) of focal length and an f/7.0 focal ratio offer versatile viewing capabilities. To add a bit more clarity to your image, all lens surfaces have received multiple coats of antireflection treatment. A dew shield is also added to the mix.

The rear of the telescope includes a heavy-duty 2.5-inch (6.3-millimeter) dual-speed rack and pinion focuser with 10:1 fine focus control. The drawtube includes an engraved millimeter scale to help you keep track of your focus point.

The rest of the telescope features split-clamp tube rings and a dovetail mounting plate. The tube rings are also hinged and feature multiple treaded sockets to attach an assortment of mounting plates, stands, and any other accessories you may want.

All in all, you’ll be able to play around with a magnification anywhere from 19x all the way to 260x. When was the last time you viewed anything with this sort of power? No point answering that.

As for myself, I feel that this is the sort of telescope you buy for you, your kids, possibly even your grandkids. And let’s be frank, with a price tag of $2,499.99, you should go for it and get a taste of how insignificant our existence really is in the grand scheme of things.

Editor's note:

This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party.
