Original Volkswagen Scirocco Seeks to Lead a Contemporary Widebody Digital Life

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rostislav Prokop (@rostislav_prokop) Usually, the VW Scirocco was a three-door front-engine, front-wheel-drive compact hatchback. But when taken to GTI levels (which, by the way, came to life before the introduction of the cult Golf GTI), it could act all feistily and untamed.And although its production ended without a successor, hot hatchback aficionados will fondly remember the first couple of generations from 1974 to 1992 and its revival from 2008. Right now, Rostislav Prokop, the European pixel master behind the rostislav_prokop account on social media, seems to be on a quest.He appears entirely willing to present us with iconic and thoroughly old snippets of automotive history, so here’s a Scirocco Mk1 for good measure. Interestingly, although he is of Old Continent descent, this virtual artist usually gifts us with American and JDM wonders . So, this European hero could be considered as a double treat of some sort.Anyway, that doesn’t mean he’s really going out of his comfort zone. Thus, we are dealing here with a black-and-white VW Scirocco that probably forgot it should have a 1970s mentality. As such, the hot hatchback digitally presents itself with DNA properties that are very much a staple of 21st-century customization.Numerous aerodynamic enhancements bode well for the widebody kit enhancements, while the black wheels are a perfect match for the rest of the dark elements. Additionally, the details also paint a modern picture, from the slight camber of the wheels to the laid-out stance or the centrally-positioned dual exhaust system.There’s just one unsolved mystery. We have no idea what the pixel master hid under the engine hood. Hopefully, it’s something equally contemporary, such as the 2022 Golf R’s 2.0-liter turbocharged four-pot, complete with a stable of 315 virtual ponies!