Original Spice Girl Bus From Spice World Movie is Now on Airbnb

If you’re old enough to care, the Spice Girls are coming back for a new tour this year, sans Posh Spice. If that’s the case, you should probably know that this is your chance to really spice up your life in the most Spice Girl was possible.
The original bus used in the 1997 movie “Spice World” is now available for rent on Airbnb. For 2 whole days, you can party like the Spice Girls did back in the day, thanks to fan and Airbnb host Suzanne Godley, who went through the trouble of having it renovated.
Starting today, May 22, the bus can be rented for 2 days by a maximum of 3 people (no kids under 12 are allowed). On June 14 and 15, the bus will be parked in Market Square at Wembley Parkm, London, UK, and you can be accommodated in it.
Decorated with the Union Jack flag on the outside and the logo “Spice Bus No. 19,” the bus has been recently renovated as a tribute to what many still consider one of the greatest all-female bands of all times. The interior is nothing like what you saw in the movie, because most scenes were shot on much larger sound stages, but it is designed in the true spirit of the Spice Girls.
“The outside of the bus looks exactly as it did in the Spice World movie, with its iconic Union Jack-painted exterior,” Godley’s description reads. “I’m a huge fan of the band and have tried to include as many little touches as possible inspired by the girls and their music, to make the inside just as iconic as the outside!”
“Inside, guests will have the run of both floors, which have been lovingly renovated with little nods to each of the Spice Girls and some fairly bold interiors. The bus can sleep up to three people, with two sharing a double bed and one on a single day bed,” the description adds.
A private bathroom with toilet, shower and sink will be placed next to the bus for the 2 days. The bus doesn’t have running water or WiFi, but will include snacks and bottled water, while being located within a minute’s walk from plenty cafeterias, cafes and restaurants.
