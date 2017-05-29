Original Rokker Indian Riding Jeans Launch At Bike Shed London

Cool custom bikes perfectly go along with the right apparel, and on this idea, Indian Motorcycle and The Rokker Company unveiled the Original Rokker Indian Jeans at this weekend’s Bike Shed London
.
The new riding jeans feature an Indian branded leather patch on the rear and pocket tab, and they have been exclusively designed for Indian, which makes them available only in its dealerships from the end of June.
Rokker’s founders, Kei Glatt and Michel Kuratli, say they chose Indian because there isn’t any other motorcycle maker that has the tradition and image that matches so well.
“We are both huge Indian fans,”
Kai Glatt said. “This cooperation is a great opportunity to continue loving what we do, as well as extending the Indian clothing range with the highest quality riding jeans available in the market. Indian is a premium motorcycle brand combined with a premium denim brand – it’s a perfect match.”
Made from high-quality cotton, the jeans are fitted with an inner lining of schoeller-dynatec, with the company claiming to guarantee abrasion and heat protection for speeds up to 100 km/h (62 mph).
The jeans are breathable, wind resistant, water repellent, and easily to clean as they are washable at 40 degrees C and can also be ironed afterward to increase their water repellency properties.
“I have looked at the Rokker brand for a long time now, and I can’t hide my enthusiasm for how they use the best available functional materials in conjunction with original denim,” Indian
’s head of parts, garments, and accessories Andreas Geisinger said. “Indian and Rokker just have a natural brand fit and I am happy we have joined forces with them to offer these high-quality and stylish jeans to the market and Indian Motorcycle owners.”
Bikers can have their Original Rokker Indian Jeans in two color schemes - raw and washed. The raw version comes with a zipper fly as opposed to the button fly used in the washed version.
Prices might differ depending on region so give your dealership a call for more information.