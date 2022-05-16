Original-Owner 2006 Ducati Sport 1000 Keeps the Mileage Way Below Five Digits

With those Termignoni aftermarket mufflers installed, we’d imagine its 992cc L-twin mill sings like a true rockstar.
The two-wheeled marvel we’ll be looking at today is a 2006 MY Sport 1000 from Ducati’s discontinued SportClassic range, featuring an auxiliary aftermarket ECU, dual Termignoni exhaust mufflers, and a rear fender eliminator kit. As of 2021, the bike’s current (and original) owner flushed its brake fluid and motor oil, while the fuel pressure regulator, battery, and timing belts have all been replaced with fresh alternatives.
You will also find a new air filter enabling the engine to breathe a little more freely, and the wheels stay firmly glued to the asphalt thanks to a new set of Pirelli Diablo Corsa III tires. Glancing at the Duc’s cockpit area, we discover that it’s been ridden for less than 7k miles (11,200 km) during its life.
As for the Sport 1000’s general specs and features, its power source is an air-cooled 992cc L-twin gladiator that’s mated to a dry multi-plate clutch and a six-speed transmission with straight-cut gears. The four-stroke SOHC engine boasts two desmodromic valves per cylinder and a Marelli fuel injection system with 45 mm (1.8 inches) throttle bodies.
By delivering as much as 92 hp and 67 pound-feet (91 Nm) of twisting force, this bad boy allows its bearer to run the quarter-mile in 11.9 seconds. The creature’s top speed is rated at 134 mph (216 kph), and its suspension comprises 43 mm (1.7 inches) Marzocchi forks at the front and a piggyback monoshock from Sachs at the rear.
Lastly, braking is provided by dual 320 mm (12.6 inches) discs up north and a single 245 mm (9.6 inches) unit down south. This squeaky-clean gemstone is hitting the auction block on Bring a Trailer, where you can place your bids until tomorrow afternoon (May 17)! Before you get too excited, keep in mind that you’ll need about twelve grand to best the top bidder, who is currently offering a very generous $11,400 for Bologna’s icon.
