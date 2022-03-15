Original-Owner 2004 Ducati Monster S4R Is Home to a Myriad of Performance Enhancements

We’d certainly prefer a color scheme that highlights the machine’s gorgeous trellis frame, but we're digging this blacked-out S4R nonetheless.
Ever since its debut, the 2004 Ducati Monster S4R we’ll be examining below has only been owned by a single individual, who’d covered approximately 16k miles (26,000 km) in its saddle. Over the years, this ominous piece of machinery was fitted with several aftermarket components, such as a rear fender eliminator kit, Sargent upholstery, and carbon fiber Arrow mufflers.
Moreover, the creature’s front and rear suspension units received a premium selection of Penske goodies, including new fork internals and a state-of-the-art shock absorber. In terms of powertrain upgrades, you will find a Dynojet Power Commander III control module and a lighter flywheel, along with a youthful air filter from K&N’s catalog.
This ‘04 MY S4R crawls on a grippy set of Pirelli tires, measuring 120/70 up north and 180/55 at the opposite pole. Finally, the modifications are concluded by fresh rear-mounted foot pegs, a single bar-end mirror, and a carbon fiber front fender, as well as a ventilated Cycle Cat clutch cover.
Within the Monster’s unmistakable trellis skeleton lies a liquid-cooled 996cc L-twin mill, which keeps the rear chain-driven Marchesini hoop in motion through a six-speed transmission. The fuel-injected desmodromic titan packs dual overhead camshafts, four valves per cylinder, and a sizeable compression ratio of 11.6:1.
If you were to push it to its limit, the engine would go about producing 113 hp at 8,750 rpm and 71 pound-feet (96 Nm) of twist at 7,000 spins. As soon as it makes contact with the asphalt, this force enables its bearer to hit a blistering top speed of 151 mph (243 kph).
Ducati’s brute has a fuel capacity of four gallons (15 liters), while its dry weight is rated at 425 pounds (193 kg). The S4R is heading to the auction block at no reserve on the BaT (Bring A Trailer) website, and you’ve only got until Friday to try your luck at securing this purchase. Currently, one would need a mere 3,500 bones to top the highest bid, which is placed at $3,133.
