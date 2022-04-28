Original-Owner 1983 BMW R 65 LS Lacks Any Major Imperfections, Total Mileage Is a Mystery

When the rider takes proper care of their machine, it can still look almost brand-new after several years – or even decades.
The 1983 BMW R 65 LS we’re about to inspect had spent its entire life with the original owner, and it is now getting ready to change hands for the very first time. Unfortunately, Motorrad’s sport-tourer doesn’t recall its total mileage, as both dials were replaced with fresher alternatives a few years back.
If the digits shown on this Beemer’s old odometer are anything to go by, however, we can do a bit of math and conclude that it’s been ridden for approximately 12k miles (19,000 km). About a month ago, the carburetors were serviced and the brake fluid was flushed to keep things running smoothly.
As for the motorcycle’s powertrain characteristics, it comes equipped with an air-cooled 648cc boxer-twin engine that’s linked to a five-speed gearbox. The four-stroke fiend has dual constant-depression Bing carbs, two pushrod-operated valves per cylinder and a compression ratio of 9.2:1.
When this bad boy purrs at about 7,250 rpm, you’ll get to experience a maximum power output figure of up to 50 horses. In the proximity of 6,500 spins, the mill is able to deliver 39 pound-feet (52 Nm) of twisting force, which travels to the bike’s rear 18-inch wheel through an enclosed driveshaft.
By pairing this oomph with a curb weight of 456 pounds (207 kg), the R 65 LS can hit a top speed of 109 mph (175 kph). Its suspension consists of telescopic forks and twin shock absorbers, while stopping power hail from dual Brembo brake discs at the front and a single-leading shoe drum at the rear.
This sexy thing will be listed on Bring a Trailer until Saturday afternoon (April 30), and the highest bid is currently placed at a relatively modest five grand. If you’re feeling tempted to grab a slice of the action, then we encourage you to act sooner rather than later, because the clock is ticking!
