Original Honda Pilot FL400R for Sale in Surprisingly Good Condition for a Used ATV

Judging by today's standards, the Honda Pilot FL400R looks like a bigger, glorified go-kart, but if you ask any Pilot owner, they’ll tell you the single-seat ATV has provided them with the funniest moments they spent on a four-wheeled machine.
Built between 1989 and 1990, the Pilot FL400R evolved from Honda's more primitive Odyssey FL250 made in the late '70s and featured a liquid-cooled, two-stroke 397cc single-cylinder engine mated to a continuously variable automatic transmission (CVT).
The neat, well-preserved '89 Honda Pilot example that Bring a Trailer is currently offering is from the very first year of production and looks almost new, which is quite unusual for a vehicle designed specifically to go on off-road adventures.
It rides on a 62-inch (162.5-cm) wheelbase and weighs in at around 593 pounds (268 kg) without the rider. It features a red-finished roll cage, frame, and bodywork, with white-painted 10" steel wheels.
It also includes a roof panel, and the cockpit is fitted with an adjustable single blue plastic seat with a four-point harness. Right next to the rider is a gear lever with positions for forward, neutral, and reverse, along with an automotive-style parking brake lever. There is also a spare drive belt to the right.
Built with safety and performance in mind, the four-wheeler features a steering yoke fitted with two wrist straps so that the rider's hands would stay attached to it and not go flying out the sides in the event of a roll-over accident.
Other equipment worth mentioning are a front bumper, front and rear lights, and dual mirrors.
In terms of operation, the Honda Pilot comes with hand-operated throttle and brake controls and has both pull and electric starters.
According to the Bring a Trailer listing, this 1989 Honda Pilot FL400R was purchased by the Florida-based current owner in May of this year, reportedly from the original owner. Considering the pristine condition of the ATV, it’s safe to assume it didn’t go too often off the beaten path.
