Original '70 Chevy Chevelle LS6 Can Be Traded for a Forest in Idaho, but Money Is Good Too

In 1970, General Motors threw not one but two curve balls at Detroit’s batters and scored a strikeout. First, the giant automobile corporation revoked the self-imposed ban on cubic inches of displacement for intermediates, and that was good. Second, it released a terror on wheels to make sure everyone understood that GM was back in business, and that was great. Enter the Chevrolet Chevelle 454 LS6.