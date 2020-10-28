Original 1966 Shelby GT350 Hertz Was Taken Racing, Still Has the Street Kicks

The original Shelby Mustang is one of the most collectible vintage high-performance machines out there. It’s reaching incredible value among those with an eagle eye for savvy investments, so owning a very special version of this spiced up pony car such as the GT350H adds even more to the rating. But how about throwing all that way just for the sake of racing fun?!
We all know the stories behind the Shelby GT350 Hertz models – some of the early builds (just like this one, featuring the original four-speed manual transmission) were advertised by the rental giant with a special moniker: “Rent-a-Racer.”
And they were the stuff of legends – rented out for the weekend, raced as production class cars during various SCCA events, and then returned on Monday with all their stock features back... and rumored evidence of welded rollbars!
Well, the latest episode from the AutotopiaLA channel on YouTube could add further fuel to the word-of-mouth fire, because the host brough an old acquaintance of his back to feature and original 1966 Shelby GT350H that has been in his care for almost two decades (he muses it’s been 17 or 18 years).
And, while many others would wrap it up with PPF and hide it in an air-conditioned garage until its value soars even further, this owner has clearly decided to have some fun with it – both in terms of full vintage racing (check out that neat interior at the 3:35 mark) and out on the street.
Unlike other classic cars featured on the channel, this Shelby GT350H is all original, including the 289 engine and the four-speed manual transmission – just that it was converted into a full-on B-production race car. He still drives it like it’s a replica, and probably won’t ever fit back all the production accessories he has stored for years.
Actually, this gorgeous special color combination that brings back memories of the Mario Andretti John Player Special Formula One car from every angle is exactly as it’s supposed to be. Including the special vented back window (check it out first at the 2:15 mark), and its desire to (apparently) spin the rubber out of control – we get the customary burnout (7:25), but not before a full 360 (6:35)!
