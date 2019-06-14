autoevolution
 

Original 1965 Aston Martin DB5 Complete with 007 Gadgets on Sale for $6 Million

When Aston Martin announced last year it is working on a very limited edition Aston Martin DB5 just like the one driven by Sean Connery in Goldfinger, it caused a stir. Especially because all 28 units of the limited series will be fitted with gadgets.
But what if you had the change to own one of the original DB5 cars of decades ago, fitted with functioning gadgets from new?

On August 15, at the 2019 Monterey auction, RM Sotheby’s will be trying to sell you just that: one of two DB5 examples originally designed back in the day when James Bond was just beginning his adventures.

This particular car was not used in Goldfinger per se, but was created alongside another to be part of the North American promotional tour for Thunderball, the movie released just after Goldfinger.

Even so, the car comes equipped from the assembly lines with all the 13 Bond-specification modifications made by special effect expert John Stears. They include a Browning .30 caliber machine gun in each fender, wheel-hub mounted tire-slashers, smoke screen dispensers, revolving license plates, and a passenger-seat ejection system.

Since its build and tour of glory, the 1965 Aston Martin DB5 was bought by Lord Anthony Bamford, and then sold to an American, B.H. Atchley, who used it as a museum piece for more than three decades. The car was sold once more, in 2006, and has since been restored with the help of Aston Martin.

The auction house estimates the price of the vehicle to anywhere between $4 million and $6 million. And Sotheby’s even has a word of wisdom from Sean Connery himself to justify the price:

“These DB5s are amazing – I remember the Furka Pass tire shredding as well as the promotional events with these cars – they have become increasingly iconic since Goldfinger and Thunderball, in fact I bought a very fine DB5 myself relatively recently,” the actor said in a statement.

Until the time it sells, the car will be on display at several locations across the U.S.

