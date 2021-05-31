Oribtal Space Junk Hits ISS Robotic Arm, Leaves a Hole in the Process

We just got a reminder that space junk is out there, orbiting Earth, and it’s a real increasing danger to space missions. Last week, a piece of debris collided with Canadarm2 – the ISS' robotic arm. Even if the fragment that hit the station was small, these tiny pieces that circle our planet can travel at speeds of up to 15,700 mph (25,266 kph). The powerful impact put a hole in the robotic arm.

