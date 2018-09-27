autoevolution
 

Oregon Woman Steals Ambulance as Medics Perform CPR, Takes it on a Joyride

27 Sep 2018, 10:51 UTC
by
If you see it and you can open it, it’s yours for the taking. That’s the motto of one woman from Roseburg, Oregon, who stole an ambulance while the medics were inside a woman’s apartment, performing CPR.
Christy Lynn Woods, 37 is still in police custody after the stupid - and rather heartless - stunt she pulled last week. She’s facing serious time in jail on no less than 13 charges stemming from the incident, for which she lays the entire blame at the medics’ door for leaving the ambulance unlocked.

Woods walked passed the ambulance and noticed that it was empty. Instead of moving on as any one of us would have done, she hopped inside and drove off, leaving the emergency personnel on the scene out to dry.

She drove the ambulance at speeds of 80mph with the lights on, leading police on a miles-long chase that eventually ended when they blew up her tires with spike stripes, People Crime reports. In the process, she hit an Oregon State Police patrol car, sending it spinning into the median. The police car was totaled but the officer inside escaped with only minor injuries.

Perhaps more mind-boggling than the fact that the woman stole an ambulance for a joyride was the excuse she offered for her gesture.

“Why did they leave it unlocked?” she told officer Chris Bonebrake, according to an affidavit. “I was a good f**king driver. I wasn’t trying to hurt anyone with my driving skills… I’m sorry. I gave up when I should.”

Well, at least she said she was sorry. Not that this will keep her from doing time: as per the same report, she’s been charged with “unauthorized use of a vehicle, reckless driving, driving with a suspended or revoked driver’s license, interfering with a medical services provider, reckless endangerment, attempt to elude, criminal mischief and attempted assault.”
