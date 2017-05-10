Oregon's Plan to Incentivize Salespeople to Sell EVs Opens Up a Can of Worms

Ask a leftist about subsidies and they'll tell you they are very bad for the people and the economy, no matter what they're aimed at. However, they're the same person who would take to the streets to protest against the price of bread tripling, which is what would happen if agriculture lost its support, to give just one example.





Electric vehicle sales have picked up during the first quarter of 2017 on all major global markets, with a 37.6 percent increase in Europe and 49 percent in the U.S. over the same period last year. However, even though the increase seems significant, the actual volumes are still negligible compared to their internal combustion engined counterparts. Lately, electric vehicles have been on the receiving end of government subsidies all over the world, with most countries offering a purchase discount in varying quantum to everyone who bought a new electric vehicle. The reasoning behind this is quite simple: more and more cities are struggling with severe air pollution and more EVs on the streets would mean less CO2 or small particles flying around for people to breathe in.No matter how much we love our V8s, I guess we can all agree that's a noble goal. However, for some, a subsidy is a subsidy, and it must die. These people may just receive even more bullets to fire if the State of Oregon decides to adopt a certain new bill.This piece of legislation proposes a $1 million fund that will be used to repay salespeople who manage to sell electric vehicles, says Charged . The act sets a $250 bonus for every successful sale of an EV, but makes it very clear that it only applies in dealerships where they also sell vehicles with other propulsion means.At first, the idea sounds OK, but there is one small problem. It's one thing to repay somebody for choosing electric and a completely different one to incentivize the person selling the cars to presumably manipulate the buyer toward a car they might not necessarily need, simply for his financial gain.Hopefully, though, this is meant to give salespersons an extra reason to talk about the electric models they have in their showroom to the clients that might be interested, and not make them push the EVs aggressively.Electric vehicle sales have picked up during the first quarter of 2017 on all major global markets, with a 37.6 percent increase in Europe and 49 percent in the U.S. over the same period last year. However, even though the increase seems significant, the actual volumes are still negligible compared to their internal combustion engined counterparts.