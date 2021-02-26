Opulence? Newmar's Pimped Out London Aire Motor Coach Has It

What you see in these images is not the interior to some lavish home. Instead, it’s the interior to a different kind of home, a mobile home, or in this case, a motor coach. It’s called the 2021 London Aire, and is an extravagantly furnished and capable mobile home meant to show you what life can be like if your crib had wheels. Heck, with a starting price tag of $713,049, it cost more than most actual homes. Plus, by the time you’re done adding all the extras to it, you can easily reach a cool million.
Now, Newmar needs no introduction, but in case you know nothing about this company, this team is an absolute beast when it comes to luxury mobile home construction. You can take the London Aire as the perfect example of what this crew can do.
For a chassis, this thing sits on a Spartan K3 Tag Axle. Never heard of this team either? Probably not, but you’ve surely seen firetrucks and other similar vehicles. Some of those firetrucks use a Spartan chassis, and everyone knows how much of a beating those vehicles are exposed to. Pulling everything along is a Cummins X diesel engine with 605 hp and a monumental torque rating of 1,950 lb-ft (2,640 Nm). This engine and chassis equip all six available floorplans regardless of length, width, height, water capacities, or any other base specs.
Whenever you look to invest in a mobile home like this one in this price range, it important to have everything you need to make your trip as comfortable as possible. Therefore, you shouldn't be surprised to find all the mechanical, electrical, cooling, heating, and plumbing systems ready to make you feel at home.
Safety features include OnGuard collision mitigation, Mobileye lane tracking, adaptive cruise control, and electronic stability control. With the addition of the Comfort Drive steering system, your trip is sure to be a safe one.
A 12.5kW Cummins Onan diesel generator, solar panel, six house batteries and a myriad of other electrical features are also part of the package. A Penguin heat pump and central AC units activated through a remote-control thermostat handle air conditioning and heating needs, while electric heating is also installed below the main floor tile, keeping the interior nice and toasty.
Some appliances onboard include a Whirlpool residential-sized refrigerator with Dometic freezer, two-piece stacked washer/dryer, gas cooktop, and convection oven; even a central vacuum with tool kit comes standard. As an option, you can also add a dishwasher and all-electric induction cooktop.
Aside from the luxurious furnishings inside, I'd like to draw your attention to the bathroom. If you’ve skipped the gallery, have a look, in particular, at the size and amenities found in this section of the home. The bedroom, too, offers a wonderful setup with a large king bed surrounded by beautifully crafted storage space. Plenty of large windows also help let in natural light.
As for myself, maybe someday I'll have enough money to afford a Newmar motor coach. In the meantime, it doesn’t hurt to know what’s happening on the market. After all, if you’re looking to get yourself a motorhome, you better be informed.
