Opel Wants To Attract Buyers From The Premium Segment With The Insignia

The Insignia
has received a new generation this year, and it has been thoroughly revised
with the hope of attracting new clients.
Opel
hopes that the improvements made to its flagship model will be enough to attract buyers from the premium segment. The brand from Russelsheim has fitted its mid-sized sedan (and its wagon brother
) with technology that is usually found in the premium class, and they even offer a personalization program that is worthy of a luxury brand.
Technology will not be the only bragging point for future owners of the Insignia, as the mid-sized model has more interior space than its predecessor, reduced weight, and more frugal engines.
All of these enhancements to the product make the last two branches of General Motors in Europe to be hopeful for the future, as they try to lure clients from more expensive cars that are not seen as this model’s rivals.
While Groupe PSA and General Motors are preparing to conclude the sale process
of the two brands of the American corporation, the two sister marques that will have a new owner in the future are attempting to steal customers from premium brands.
Andreas Zipser, the chief engineer for the Insignia program, told Automotive News
this objective of his employer. While Opel and Vauxhall are not regarded as premium brands on the Old Continent, the generous offer of technical and technological features would make any potential client of an entry-level mid-sized sedan from a premium brand think twice.
This strategy might operate like a charm for the sister brands in the markets of Western Europe, where consumers are willing to go from one marque to another if they are offered more features at a lower price. Meanwhile, sales might not go that well in Eastern Europe, where people tend to dream of premium cars even though they may not be able to afford them.
Fortunately for GM’s soon-to-be-sold
European division, the price difference between an Insignia
and a comparable product from a premium brand, like BMW, Mercedes-Benz, or Audi, is high enough to justify more than a second look. Marketing, promotion, and sales staff will have to take over from there to seal the deal.