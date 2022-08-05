Opel/Vauxhall Astra OPC/VXR Hot Hatch Reportedly Planned With Electric Power

The future of pretty much all vehicles out there is electric, and that also includes hot hatches. Cupra has already tapped into this segment with the Born, and now another company is planning to do the same: Opel/Vauxhall.
Speaking to the Vauxhall chief of design, Mark Adams, TopGear has learned that they are indeed planning a hot hatch version of the upcoming zero-emission Astra. It could add the OPC suffix for Opel, and VXR for Vauxhall, or perhaps the GSi, though we lean toward the former two. “Yeah, we’re working on things that are not too far away, where we’re going to be embarking in that direction,” Adams said.
Set to be differentiated visually from the lesser models, the hot hatch will likely feature sportier-looking bumpers, beefier side skirts, and maybe a bigger wing attached to the tailgate. It will also ride on bigger wheels, with a more exclusive design, backed up by uprated brakes. The suspension should be bouncier, too, and perhaps the steering will be tweaked. Expect interior upgrades, too, such as front sports seats and dedicated upholstery and trim.
“There’s a fine line between being perceived as sporty and dynamic, which is a positive attribute, let’s say,” Adams added. “But at the same time, you don’t necessarily want a brand that’s harsh and aggressive. It’s finding that sweet spot, and we have to, as designers, definitely think about those softer factors.”
The quoted outlet believes that besides the hot hatch, Opel and sister brand Vauxhall are also planning a plug-in hybrid warm hatch variant. All of them will be underpinned by Stellantis’ EMP2 V3 platform, which can support ICE, PHEV, and EV power, and is different than the one used in the Corsa-e supermini. This means that all of them can come to life on the same assembly line, at the brand’s facility in Russelsheim, Germany.
