Opel Launches All-New Insignia GSi from €45,595

That's kind of an anticlimactic way to start a story. But the car that preceded this one, the Insignia OPC, was a mother fudging ledgend with a V6 engine and everything. They called it the budget Audi S4.Meanwhile, the GSi is about €15,000 cheaper than the quattro model, but it plays in the little leagues. Under its hood, you will find one of two 2.0-liter turbo engines. The one that runs on diesel has twin turbochargers and makes 210while the gasoline equivalent delivers 260 HP and 400 Nm of torque. Both versions use an 8-speed automatic transmission.The Insignia still has a practical notchback trunk, even though it looks like any sedan. However, if you're after even more practicality, check out the €46,595 GSi Sports Tourer wagon model.As usual, the Opel model is high on features and low on impressive specs. With a 0 to 100 km/h (62 mph) sprint time of 7.9 seconds and a top speed of 231 km/h (144 mph), it's one of the slowest cars you can buy for this kind of money unless it's a hybrid or. And the gasoline model is only 0.4 seconds faster.While the Insignia GSi isn't that fast, it at least looks the part, so much so that it can trick people who don't know anything about cars. It rides lower in 20-inch alloy wheels and features brightly colored Brembo calipers. The body kit is mainly cosmetic, but those fake air intakes at the front and the double exhaust tips (also fake) add a sporty feel to the car. Inside, the Insignia's budget executive car atmosphere is lifted by some bucket seats. However, you won't see any fancy switches or brightly colored accents.