Opel Introduces the Delivery Version of Its Adorable Rocks-e Tiny EV

After introducing the Rocks-e city car last year, Opel is back with a new delivery variant. Called the Rocks-e KARGO, this tiny EV allows operators to move through the city with ease and park in narrow spots. With great cargo volume, the Rocks-e KARGO is ideal for delivering anything from packages, pizza boxes, or medicines.
The delivery version is just as big as the car variant. It measures 2.41 meters (7.9 ft) in length, and it's 1.39 meters (4.5 ft) wide and 1.52 meters (2.8 ft) tall. The standard Rocks-e is a two-seater, while the KARGO has a modular cargo compartment that gets separated from the driver's cockpit.
Although the layout has been modified, the German manufacturer promises that the driver will enjoy the same space in the front as in the passenger version. The delivery van offers up to 400 liters (14.1 cuFT) of cargo volume and can carry a payload of 140 kg (309 lbs).
The products stowed in the cargo compartment can be retrieved either via the passenger's side or straight from the driver's seat. When the driver accesses the goods from the front, it can just pull up the horizontal cover that's placed over the compartment. When the cover is secured horizontally, it can sustain up to 40 kg (88 lbs) and double as a desk.
The cover can also be removed and placed behind the driver's seat to make the whole cargo area even more flexible. This allows taller things to be transported in the back. Conveniently, there's another compartment placed behind the main one which can be used for storing smaller objects as well.
Just like the standard Rocks-e, the KARGO is equipped with an electric motor that delivers 6 kW (8 hp) of continuous power. That will take the vehicle to a maximum speed of 45 kph (29 kph). The 5.5 kWh battery will offer a range of up to 75 km (47 miles). When it runs out of e-juice, it can be fully recharged in about four hours via a regular household socket.
Initially, the Rocks-e KARGO will be launched in Germany and the Netherlands, with more markets expected to follow. For now, there's no word on the pricing of this tiny delivery van. But it's worth noting that the basic version of the standard Rocks-e starts at €7,990 ($9,300).
