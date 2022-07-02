Opel Insignia Ute Brings an El Camino-ish Vibe, Is Not Ready to Become a Buick Regal

More on this:

1 Another Sedan Bites the Dust: Vauxhall Insignia Dropped From the UK

2 2021 Vauxhall Insignia Drops Wagon Body Style, Sedan Gets More Expensive

3 New 2020 Opel Insignia GSi Has 230 HP, Looks Sexy but Obsolete

4 Opel Insignia Is a Better Sedan Than Peugeot 508 and Mazda6

5 Driven: 2017 Opel Insignia Grand Sport 2.0 Turbo 4x4