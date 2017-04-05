autoevolution
DON'T MISS:  2017 Geneva Motor Show Highlights  

Opel Insignia Country Tourer Sedan Is the S60 Cross Country Rival Rendering

 
5 Apr 2017, 21:19 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
What is the deal with General Motors? First, it gives up on Opel and then it keeps us busy for a whole day with a car that's going global, the Insignia Country Tourer.
There's going to be a Vauxhall version, obviously, but also a Buick model for the States that looks like it will give the A4 allroad a hard time. Holden, meanwhile, will get the Commodore-badged model in 2018.

So with so much diversity for what's essentially a niche product, it's easy to let the mind wonder what else Opel might make. This rendering set comes from X-Tomi and shows an Insignia Grand Sport that's received the Country Tourer treatment.

If you don't know already, Grand Sport is the name of the regular Insignia sedan, though it's more like a hatchback shaped to look like a sedan. In the past, there have been 4-door cars designed to go off-road, but not many survive to this day.

The most prominent is, of course, the Volvo S60 Cross Country. We don't know why Volvo built that instead of a Sports Activity Coupe. But it at least gives us something to compare the rendering to.

In my mind, this off-road sedan makes sense. While the wagon version competes directly with SUVs and you might have people discriminating one or the other, there's nothing like a go-anywhere sedan.

Also, the cargo space of the Insignia Grand Sport is not only impressive but also easily accessible, as I shall prove with a photo from autoevolution's recent test drive. You could easily carry longer items or even a bike in there. And be honest, how many times do you load the trunk the top?

The only slight problem is that the roof would be a little shorter, limiting the things you could strap onto it.
Opel Insignia Country Tourer 2018 Opel Insignia Country Tourer Opel rendering Opel rendering
 
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One The Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About FoodThe Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About Food
Has Ford Pulled a Prank on Everyone With the 2017 GT? BMW Winter Driving Tip: Eco Pro On, Coasting Off 10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show
If Peugeot Citroen Buys Opel it's all Downhill for Volkswagen The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
The End of Sedans is Nigh! DIY: How to Setup An Email Address In a BMW - An Easy Guide Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? How To Update BMW's Phone Cradle Firmware - A Brief Guide Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
Spare The Tires: Why Most New Cars Are Not Built For Road Trips How to Get Rid of Gasoline Odor in Your Car Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
Mercedes-Benz Model Nomenclature is Getting Ridiculous Engine Break-In: What You Need to Know Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
 

Our OPEL Testdrives:

2015 Opel Corsa66
OPEL Astra GTC 63
OPEL Astra 62
OPEL Antara 59