Opel Insignia Country Tourer Sedan Is the S60 Cross Country Rival Rendering

The only slight problem is that the roof would be a little shorter, limiting the things you could strap onto it. There's going to be a Vauxhall version, obviously, but also a Buick model for the States that looks like it will give the A4 allroad a hard time. Holden, meanwhile, will get the Commodore-badged model in 2018.So with so much diversity for what's essentially a niche product, it's easy to let the mind wonder what else Opel might make. This rendering set comes from X-Tomi and shows an Insignia Grand Sport that's received the Country Tourer treatment.If you don't know already, Grand Sport is the name of the regular Insignia sedan, though it's more like a hatchback shaped to look like a sedan. In the past, there have been 4-door cars designed to go off-road, but not many survive to this day.The most prominent is, of course, the Volvo S60 Cross Country. We don't know why Volvo built that instead of a Sports Activity Coupe. But it at least gives us something to compare the rendering to.In my mind, this off-road sedan makes sense. While the wagon version competes directly with SUVs and you might have people discriminating one or the other, there's nothing like a go-anywhere sedan.Also, the cargo space of the Insignia Grand Sport is not only impressive but also easily accessible, as I shall prove with a photo from autoevolution's recent test drive. You could easily carry longer items or even a bike in there. And be honest, how many times do you load the trunk the top?The only slight problem is that the roof would be a little shorter, limiting the things you could strap onto it.