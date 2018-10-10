autoevolution
Opel Adam, Karl And Cascada Production to End in 2019

10 Oct 2018
The implementation of the new emissions standard in Europe is causing carmakers on the continent to reconsider their lineup of cars.
By the middle of the next decade, most manufacturers plan to launch electrified versions of their cars in an effort to bring fleet emissions down. This, however, doesn’t mean all the models in their lineups will make the cut.

For Opel, the new PACE! strategy developed together with its new owner PSA means both electrification and cuts.

The carmaker released further details on its plans for the future on Wednesday, and whereas for most nameplates the news is positive, not the same can be said for others.

For instance, Opel’s lovable Adam hatchback will become the most prominent of its models to bite the dust. In order to contribute to CO2 emissions compliance and focus on high volume segments, says Opel, the nameplate will not be replaced after the end of its lifecycle.

The model will only be available for purchase as new until the end of next year. In its five-year life, the Adam sold roughly 50,000 units a year – a high number for a carmaker like Opel - making us curious what new model, if any, will replace it.

The same cancellation decision was made for two other Opel cars, the Karl and Cascada. The former, only three years old, sold about the same numbers as the Adam, while the latter, a much less appealing convertible, only managed to reach nearly 6,000 units sold in its best year, 2014.

“In a context of drastic CO2 norms, it’s our responsibility to shape a sustainable future for our company and our dealers with a highly competitive portfolio for passenger and light commercial vehicles,” said in a statement Opel CEO Michael Lohscheller.

“The customers will benefit from the broad introduction of innovative technologies and affordable electrification.”
