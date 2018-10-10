Richard Branson to Launch Himself to Space “In Months”

Opel Adam, Karl And Cascada Production to End in 2019

The implementation of the new emissions standard in Europe is causing carmakers on the continent to reconsider their lineup of cars. 6 photos



For Opel, the new PACE! strategy developed together with its new owner PSA means both electrification and cuts.



The carmaker released further details on its plans for the future on Wednesday, and whereas for most nameplates the news is positive, not the same can be said for others.



For instance, Opel’s lovable



The model will only be available for purchase as new until the end of next year. In its five-year life, the Adam sold roughly 50,000 units a year – a high number for a carmaker like Opel - making us curious what new model, if any, will replace it.



The same cancellation decision was made for two other Opel cars, the



“In a context of drastic CO2 norms, it’s our responsibility to shape a sustainable future for our company and our dealers with a highly competitive portfolio for passenger and light commercial vehicles,” said in a statement Opel CEO Michael Lohscheller.



