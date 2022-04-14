ootBox Offers Shipping Containers as Custom Office Pods, Because We All Need Privacy

We’ve all been there: that feeling that you can’t get a few minutes’ worth of personal space and privacy for work at home. Or when you need a small office for more formal meetings, but renting out a space is too much of a hassle. The ootBox aims to solve these problems, and then some.
This is a case of upcycling at its best. Using a traditional shipping container as an office is not new, but ootBox aims to stand out by offering a whole range of them, for a wide array of purposes, on a monthly rent basis. Shipping containers are versatile if you know your way around a set of tools; we’ve seen them used as anything from backyard guest rooms, to office pods, or even proper houses.
ootBox is a relatively new conversion company based in Columbus, Ohio, in the United States (hat tip to New Atlas). It started out as an idea in 2016, when founder Robbie Friedman needed an “escape” place where he could take some business calls away from his (presumably rather loud) family. In 2020, the OG model was introduced, and others followed soon.
The idea is “stupidly simple,” a phrase that also serves as the company’s motto. “oot rhymes with boot, and it stands for out of the box,” is the other motto. Think of it as thinking out of the box, while physically spending more time inside one to get some privacy: a 10-foot (3 meter) container turned into anything you need, whether it’s an office, a small coffee shop, a barber shop, or even a place to chill with friends.
Each ootBox is delivered by truck complete and fully assembled, and can be customized according to your needs. The company boasts that each unit is “built by hand,” by which you’re to understand the finishes are. Once lowered onto the ground and leveled, you plug it into a 120V outlet, and you’re good to go. Each unit comes with its own HVAC system that makes it suitable for use with outdoor temperatures between 0 and 100 ºF (-17 and 38 ºC), smart lock, motion-activated lighting, and smart thermostat.
Each unit also comes with a fiberglass door, insulated plywood ceilings and walls, and carpeted flooring. You have to consider restroom options elsewhere when you plan for an ootBox of your own. Another thing to keep in mind is that ootBox is only offered for rent, with prices starting at $1,000 per month and a four-month minimum.
