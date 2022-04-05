Onyx Revives Its CTY E-Moped, It Comes With Upgrades but It Keeps the Retro Look

U.S-based two-wheeler manufacturer Onyx Motorbikes upgraded its original, budget-friendly CTY electric moped to a part bike, part motorbike that promises over 60 miles (96 km) on a charge.

Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party.

click to load Disqus comments for this story This enables Disqus, Inc. to process some of your data.



