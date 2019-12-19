OnStar Will Help You Track Santa Claus This Christmas

Affordable EVs You Would Actually Like to Own

Gone are the days when Santa Claus’ arrival with presents was a secret to anyone but the parents in charge of the whole placing-the-presents-under-the-tree task. 3 photos







“Each year, we help keep spirits bright by fulfilling thousands of requests on Santa’s whereabouts,” Stacey Unold, director of Contact Center Operations supporting Chevrolet, says in a press release. “This in-car technology provides Chevy owners and their families with a fun and festive way to connect during the most wonderful time of the year.”



If knowing Santa’s precise location at any given moment on December 24 is not enough to get you into the holiday spirit, there’s also this: each time you push that blue button, Chevrolet and OnStar will donate $1 to the American Red Cross. Being generous towards others is always a good way of starting off the festivities this time of the year.



Granted, there are dozens of Santa trackers out there, both free and less so. What Chevrolet and OnStar are offering is the chance to track Santa together, in the comfort of your car, while speaking to an actual person. Not the same can be said for the desktop versions or mobile apps that have the same functionality.



