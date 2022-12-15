Only Lada Beats Tesla as Carmaker With the Oldest Lineup

Tesla stock keeps dropping in value. While several people think this has to do with Elon Musk’s involvement with Twitter, there is plenty more to blame. Quality problems and a drop in interest from consumers are more critical factors. One of the explanations for the latter is how old Tesla vehicles currently are. According to JATO Dynamics, Tesla’s lineup is only younger than Lada's.
You read that right: only the Russian car company sells older cars than the American EV maker. On average, Tesla models are 7.8 years old. Lada’s average is 18.9 years. Felipe Munoz was in charge of the JATO Dynamics study. His methodology was to count the time starting from when it was presented for the first time, not when the vehicle was first delivered. That makes the Model S date back from March 2009, or three years before the first customer got delivery of one.
If Tesla cannot beat Lada as the company with the oldest lineup, it ties up with Mahindra. The Indian company has twice as many vehicles, but their average time on the market is the same 7.8 years as Tesla EVs.
To make matters worse for the American EV maker, NIO and Xpeng are among the brands with the youngest lineups: 2.6 years. NIO also has a wider variety of options for EV buyers: six vehicles in its lineup, which Willam Li promised to expand to eight when his company presents two more models at the NIO Day 2022. Curiously, it will happen on December 24, Christmas eve.
We have no idea how BYD fared in JATO Dynamics’ lists, but it must be among the newest lineups. Besides beating Tesla and Volkswagen in November, the Chinese carmaker has been presenting several new vehicles in the last months, such as the Dolphin and the Seal. They are based on the e-platform 3.0, and BYD already said it would underpin more new cars, including one cheaper than the Dolphin. The more affordable they are, the more they will sell, especially if they are not considered old by their buyers.
