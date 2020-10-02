One Year Old iPhone Bluetooth Volume Bug Still Causing a Nightmare in the Car

While connecting the phone to our cars has become a really common practice no matter if we use Bluetooth or apps like Android Auto and CarPlay, some iPhone owners would rather not do this due to a super-annoying bug that’s been around for more than a year.
More specifically, once their iPhones connect to the Bluetooth system in the car, the volume of the notification sound (for both calls and alerts) is automatically set to zero and isn’t restored when the connection is ended.
While this is an unusual behavior, there’s no doubt about it, users claim that the issue first occurred in mid-2019, and it’s been around since then despite the so many iOS updates that Apple has released in the meantime.
Needless to say, the latest operating system update that was published in September makes absolutely no difference and the ringer volume is still set to zero for no clear reason.
The problem has already been considered in plenty of cars out there, including models from Chevrolet, Ford, Toyota, and others, with no fix discovered whatsoever.
A page on Apple’s support forums has over 700 “I have this question too” votes and over 12 pages of replies from people struggling with this issue. The Cupertino-based tech giant has never acknowledged the problem, and no word on a potential fix has ever been offered.
“iOS 14 had no effect, my phone in my 2020 F-150 still turns down (not off, just low) and does not automatically come back up. In my wife's 2018 Flex the ringer still goes completely off and does not come back up. We have got into the habit of always turning up the volume on our phones after turning the vehicles off,” one user explains.
At this point, there are basically two workarounds that could come in handy when this bug occurs. Drivers can either manually increase the volume of their ringer or just create an automation with the Shortcuts app that would automatically set the ringtone to a specific level after the Bluetooth connection ends.
