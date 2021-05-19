One-Tap Workaround Fixes Apple Music Crashes on CarPlay

4 TomTom Updates Its Google Maps Rival with New Features on CarPlay

Widespread CarPlay Glitch Causes Apple Music to Crash on Launch

But given Apple hasn’t publicly acknowledged the whole thing, you’d better not hold your breath for a full fix. Still, it could very well be part of the next iOS update expected to be here in just a few weeks. In the meantime, the latest beta build of iOS doesn’t seem to bring things back to normal either. And while Apple itself has remained completely tight-lipped on this glitch, it looks like its support staff provides some users with a quick workaround that seems to be doing the trick.More specifically, someone on reddit says Apple support engineers suggested that Apple Music crashes on launch only when the iPhone is connected to the Internet. As a result, the solution is simply to take the device offline before launching the app.What Apple Support says impacted users should do is tap the airplane mode in the Control Center, let all connections shut down, and only then connect the iPhone to CarPlay. This way, CarPlay will be loaded in offline mode, and users should then be able to launch Apple Music correctly.So what you should do next is simply the Apple Music icon and see if the application loads correctly—keep in mind that your iPhone should be in airplane mode during the whole time. If Apple Music works properly this time, you can then return to your iPhone and disable the airplane mode, therefore getting the device online and being able to listen to your favorite tracks on Apple Music.The good news is that Apple is allegedly aware of the whole thing, and it’s now just a matter of time until the company ships a fix.But given Apple hasn’t publicly acknowledged the whole thing, you’d better not hold your breath for a full fix. Still, it could very well be part of the next iOS update expected to be here in just a few weeks. In the meantime, the latest beta build of iOS doesn’t seem to bring things back to normal either.