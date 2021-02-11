One-Owner, All Original 1961 Chevrolet Parkwood Flexes Matching Numbers Charisma

This Modified Harley-Davidson Sportster XR1200 Looks Fit for Ozzy Osbourne

1961 was the last year for Chevrolet Parkwood as a stand-alone model, as the GM brand then decided to include the wagon in the other series that it produced under their very own names, including the Impala 25 photos



The wagon you’re looking at here still features the original 283 under the hood, though the engine has already been rebuilt by the current owner. It added only some 750 miles (1,207.01 kilometers) since the project was complete, so it should feel almost like a new engine.



The 283 is mated to a 3-speed manual transmission that shifts properly, so overall, you’re getting a wagon with a powertrain that’s ready to rock.



As you could easily figure out on your own from the photo gallery here, and originally listed on eBay by seller



The light rust shouldn’t necessarily be a concern if it’s fixed fast, so overall, this one-owner, all-original wagon requires just small fixes to the exterior to be brought in tip-top shape by a new owner.



The seller explains everything is working, including the turn signal and the wiper blades, and the total mileage for the car is 119,000 miles (191,511.94 kilometers). The interior comes with both good news and bad news, so while it’ll require so many fixes, some new parts, such as the carpet and the headliner, go with the car.



Since it’s such a rare find, the Parkwood has already generated some buzz on eBay, so the car received 17 bids in the few days online, with the highest right now getting close to $13,000. The auction is set to come to an end in a little over 9 days and the reserve is yet to be met.



