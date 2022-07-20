One-Owner 2002 Ducati MH900e Has Way More Vintage TT Charm Than You Can Afford

If you think about it, this collectible rarity is a long-term investment as much as it is a motorcycle.
Built to commemorate Mike Hailwood’s legendary comeback at the 1978 Isle of Man TT, the Ducati MH900e is among the sexiest machines ever designed by Pierre Terblanche. Only 2,000 copies have been produced by the Italian manufacturer around two decades ago, and a well-kept exemplar can easily fetch north of $20k at auction.
The Duc’s anatomy features a tubular steel trellis frame, which clenches an air-cooled 904cc desmodromic L-twin. Accompanied by a six-speed gearbox and a dry multi-plate clutch, the engine carries Marelli fuel injection hardware, 9.2:1 compression and four valves actuated by a single overhead cam.
When the tachometer’s needle reaches the 8k-rpm mark, a peak horsepower figure of 75 ponies will be generated at the crankshaft. On the other hand, the four-stroke mill is good for up to 56 pound-feet (76 Nm) of torque at 6,500 spins per minute. This force gets sent to the rear Marchesini wheel through a chain final drive, and it can lead to a respectable top speed of 133 mph (215 kph).
With a dry weight of 410 pounds (186 kg), Ducati’s limited-edition marvel is able to complete the quarter-mile sprint in 11.9 seconds. For abundant stopping power, the MH900e employs dual 320 mm (12.6 inches) semi-floating discs and four-piston Brembo calipers at the front wheel.
Down south, braking is the product of a drilled 220 mm (8.7 inches) rotor that’s pinched by a twin-piston caliper. Suspension-related affairs are assigned to 43 mm (1.7 inches) upside-down Showa forks and an adjustable piggyback monoshock from Sachs.
The spotless specimen displayed above these paragraphs is still in its first owner’s possession, but it’ll soon be changing hands on Bring a Trailer. At the time of this article, venturing to get ahead of the top bidder would set you back approximately eighteen grand, and the auctioning process will remain open until Monday, July 25.
The Duc’s anatomy features a tubular steel trellis frame, which clenches an air-cooled 904cc desmodromic L-twin. Accompanied by a six-speed gearbox and a dry multi-plate clutch, the engine carries Marelli fuel injection hardware, 9.2:1 compression and four valves actuated by a single overhead cam.
When the tachometer’s needle reaches the 8k-rpm mark, a peak horsepower figure of 75 ponies will be generated at the crankshaft. On the other hand, the four-stroke mill is good for up to 56 pound-feet (76 Nm) of torque at 6,500 spins per minute. This force gets sent to the rear Marchesini wheel through a chain final drive, and it can lead to a respectable top speed of 133 mph (215 kph).
With a dry weight of 410 pounds (186 kg), Ducati’s limited-edition marvel is able to complete the quarter-mile sprint in 11.9 seconds. For abundant stopping power, the MH900e employs dual 320 mm (12.6 inches) semi-floating discs and four-piston Brembo calipers at the front wheel.
Down south, braking is the product of a drilled 220 mm (8.7 inches) rotor that’s pinched by a twin-piston caliper. Suspension-related affairs are assigned to 43 mm (1.7 inches) upside-down Showa forks and an adjustable piggyback monoshock from Sachs.
The spotless specimen displayed above these paragraphs is still in its first owner’s possession, but it’ll soon be changing hands on Bring a Trailer. At the time of this article, venturing to get ahead of the top bidder would set you back approximately eighteen grand, and the auctioning process will remain open until Monday, July 25.