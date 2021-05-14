5 1969 Ford Mustang Mach 1 Saved After Being Stored Since 1979, Is an Original 428

One-Owner 1998 Ford Mustang GT Convertible Boasts Amazingly Low Odometer Reading

A polarizing Mustang by most people’s accounts, the SN-95 blurs the line between a pony car and a grand tourer. Ford produced the first phase of the SN-95 through 1998, and this fellow here is one of the best survivors out there because it’s a single-owner car with not that many miles. 28 photos



Now displaying 18,935 miles (30,473 kilometers), the GT Convertible still features most factory-supplied bits and pieces, including the 17-inch alloy wheels, bolstered seats, air conditioning, and 16-valve Modular lump.



The successor to the 302 small-block V8 develops 225 horsepower and 290 pound-feet (393 Nm) of torque, but only a dyno can verify how much has been lost along the way. A reliable motor in every respect, the 4.6-liter V8 is connected to a four-speed automatic transmission known as the 4R70W.



A revised version of the AOD-E, the 4R70W that Ford introduced in 1993 features higher first, second, and reverse gear ratios. Capable of handling more than 500 pound-feet of torque, it’s more than obvious this gearbox was engineered to last a very long time with little in the way of maintenance.



Listed on



With four days of bidding left, chassis number 1FAFP45X9WF248388 has attracted a total of nine firm bids that top $4,750 at the moment of writing.



