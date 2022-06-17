One-Owner 1985 Honda CB700SC Nighthawk S Heads to Auction, Looks Delightfully Tidy

If you need a trusty companion to get you from A to B, this thing may just hold the answer to your prayers.
The 1985 Honda CB700SC Nighthawk S displayed above is still in the original owner’s possession after all these years, and it reads appropriately 21k miles (34,000 km) on the clock. As of 2019, this retro samurai got treated to new spark plugs, rocker arms and hydraulic lifters, while its Keihin carbs and crankshaft have been thoroughly refurbished for good measure.
Later on, the Nighthawk received a modern battery and a clutch cylinder overhaul, along with Bridgestone’s premium Battlax rubber. Inside the creature’s duplex cradle framework, you’ll spot an air- and oil-cooled DOHC inline-four engine hosting 31 mm (1.2 inches) inhalers, four valves per cylinder head and a displacement of 696cc.
A hydraulic clutch mechanism and a six-speed gearbox accompany the mill, transmitting its force to the rear 16-inch alloy wheel by means of a driveshaft. When the CB700SC’s tachometer reaches the 10k-rpm mark, its four-stroke powerhouse can spawn a maximum of 80 horses at the crank. As far as torque is concerned, a peak output numbering 45 pound-feet (61 Nm) will be conjured in the region of 8,000 spins.
With these figures at its disposal, the middleweight predator is capable of finishing the quarter-mile run in approximately 12.2 seconds. Up north, its suspension arrangement comprises a pair of telescopic forks equipped with Honda’s TRAC (Torque Reactive Anti-Dive Control) setup. Glancing towards the opposite pole, we’re greeted by dual progressive shock absorbers featuring preload and rebound adjustability.
Finally, stopping power is extracted from twin brake discs at the front and a traditional drum module at the rear. This well-preserved ‘85 MY Nighthawk S is at last preparing to change hands as we speak, and you’ve got until June 20 to submit your best offer on Bring a Trailer if you fancy seeing it in your driveway. For now, the top bid reads a modest 3,500 bones.
