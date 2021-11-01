One-Owner 1972 Dodge Charger SE Is a Lesson of How to Keep Original Muscle Cars Original

National Geographic Cameras to Fly on Artemis II as Astronauts Circle the Moon

1972 brought several changes to the Charger lineup, including the demise of the R/T and the Charger 500. In other words, Dodge tried to simplify its offering, so the series now included the base coupe, a hardtop version, and the Charger SE. 24 photos



And you can admire all of these on the 1972 Charger SE that we have here, as the car still comes in an unbelievable condition that’s impossible to not like.



So this is why the Charger looks so good right now, though, on the other hand, the owner has allegedly tried to keep it as original as possible.



This is why the factory 318 (5.2-liter) V8 is still there under the hood, and as you’d expect given the overall condition of the car, it’s in perfect running condition.



This Charger is fully documented as well. In addition to the original title dating back to 1972, it’s also available with the build sheet, the original manuals, and everything else, and given it’s still with its first owner, there’s no doubt you’ll also be provided with additional first-hand details should you decide to buy it.



This wouldn’t necessarily be easy though, as the Charger obviously doesn’t come cheap. The seller hopes to get close to $35,000 for the car, and if you want to check it out in person, it’s parked in Van Nuys, California. The carmaker ended up building close to 76,000 Chargers for the model year 1972, and the SE itself accounted for nearly 22,500 units. Of course, it was marketed as a more luxurious version of the car, coming with vinyl seats and roof, concealed headlights, as well as a Rallye gauge instrument cluster.And you can admire all of these on the 1972 Charger SE that we have here, as the car still comes in an unbelievable condition that’s impossible to not like.According to eBay seller socal_classix , the Charger has been in the same family since new, and while it’s mostly original, it has already received a series of improvements throughout all these years. For example, the upholstery, the carpet, and the headliner have been restored, while the B5 Blue paintwork received a respray quite recently.So this is why the Charger looks so good right now, though, on the other hand, the owner has allegedly tried to keep it as original as possible.This is why the factory 318 (5.2-liter) V8 is still there under the hood, and as you’d expect given the overall condition of the car, it’s in perfect running condition.This Charger is fully documented as well. In addition to the original title dating back to 1972, it’s also available with the build sheet, the original manuals, and everything else, and given it’s still with its first owner, there’s no doubt you’ll also be provided with additional first-hand details should you decide to buy it.This wouldn’t necessarily be easy though, as the Charger obviously doesn’t come cheap. The seller hopes to get close to $35,000 for the car, and if you want to check it out in person, it’s parked in Van Nuys, California.

