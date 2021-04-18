NASA Astronaut Kate Rubins and Crewmates Return From ISS After 185 Days in Space

One-Owner 1969 Dodge Charger Barn Find Stopped Being a Daily Driver in 1977

Part of the second generation, the 1969 Charger introduced several important changes, including a new grille that featured the well-known divider in the front, as well as a new design for the taillights. 24 photos



When it comes to engines, the Charger was obviously available with a choice of several units, including two different 383 (6.3-liter) V8s. The 2-barrel unit developed 290 horsepower, whereas the output of the 4-barrel sibling reached 330 horsepower.



The Charger that we have here is powered by the 2-barrel, and the good news is the original matching numbers engine is still there under the hood. The Craigslist seller claims this is a one-owner, original, and complete



The photos do confirm the car is in a decent condition, though there’s obviously the typical rust that the new owner would have to take care of, including on the frame rails.



Purchased new in June 1969 from Philip Dodge in Lansing, Michigan, this Charger ended up being used as a daily driver for just 8 years, as the original buyer parked it back in 1977. The car was eventually purchased by the



The 1969 Charger production included close to 90,000 units, but without a doubt, this is an example that’s worth checking out, especially as it ticks all the boxes for a restoration project and no big parts are missing.



It was also the year when Dodge officially debuted the SE trim, and it marked the first time the Charger was equipped with new options like a sunroof, though it's believed less than 300 units ended up getting such a treat.

