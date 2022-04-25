One-Owner 1968 Chevrolet Corvette With Original L36 Is Back in Action in Amazing Condition

The Corvette C3 adventure kicked off in 1968, and from the very beginning, this new model proved surprisingly popular. Sales were up by approximately 5,000 units as compared to the C2, with the convertible rising in popularity and accounting for more than 6 in 10 ordered cars.
The production of the C3 for the model year 1968, therefore, came down to a little over 28,500 units, out of which over 18,600 cars came with a removable roof. The coupe output was close to 10,000 models.
This 1968 example comes from an estate sale, and at first glance, it comes in a condition that’s nearly impossible to find these days unless a restoration has already been completed.
In the case of this Chevrolet Corvette, however, only occasional fixes here and there have been made, including a full repaint at some point throughout its life.
The interior has also been refreshed with new carpeting, but overall, the cabin looks incredibly good given the age of the car. Nothing is missing, and the only thing that apparently needs to be repaired is the clock.
Now let’s talk a little bit about the engine.
While it’s pretty obvious this Vette looks great, it would be quite a disappointment if it came without an engine, right? Well, it doesn’t, as the original 427 (7.0-liter) with 390 horsepower is still in charge of putting the wheels in motion.
The L36 was the second most popular engine for this model year, as it was installed on approximately 7,700 Corvettes. The top choice was the L79, which came in the form of a 327 (5.3-liter) unit rated at 350 horsepower and was offered as standard.
This one-owner Vette come won’t sell for beer money, and this isn’t necessarily a surprise given it flexes a rare mix of beautiful looks and original engine and transmission. The bidding started by eBay seller garymcculla is currently underway, but the top $33,000 offer is yet to unlock the reserve.
