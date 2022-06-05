One-Owner 1967 Mercury Cougar Spent Years in a Garage, Under a Cover, And in a Barn

If you’re in the market for a Mercury Cougar, well, the search might be over because this 1967 model looks incredibly intriguing.
As you can easily figure out with just a few clicks on the photos in the gallery, this isn’t a mint-shape Cougar but a project. And its current condition is the result of a long time of sitting, as the car has moved from a garage to the side of the road where it was placed under a cover.
The vehicle was eventually parked in the family barn, and now that the property is being sold entirely, the Cougar needs a new owner as well.
Currently with the same owner since new, this 1967 Mercury Cougar was last registered in 1995, according to eBay seller gillilean. The vehicle was last driven in 1997, after which it ended up being disassembled specifically to be restored.
As anyone can easily tell, the job has never been completed, so right now, the car is looking for someone that can finish the restoration.
The good news is that most parts are still available, and while they have already been removed from the car, they are stored in a different location and will be handed over to the buyer as well.
In case you’re wondering if an engine is still available, the answer is yes. The car was equipped from the factory with a 289 (4.7-liter) V8 engine with a 4-barrel carburetor. The engine was paired with a C4 automatic transmission that was already rebuilt in 1994.
This project isn’t by any means affordable, but the owner is also considering other offers if someone really wants to restore the Cougar. The asking price is $7,500, and the vehicle is located in Irving, Texas, if any potential buyer wants to see it in person before committing to a purchase.
The vehicle was eventually parked in the family barn, and now that the property is being sold entirely, the Cougar needs a new owner as well.
Currently with the same owner since new, this 1967 Mercury Cougar was last registered in 1995, according to eBay seller gillilean. The vehicle was last driven in 1997, after which it ended up being disassembled specifically to be restored.
As anyone can easily tell, the job has never been completed, so right now, the car is looking for someone that can finish the restoration.
The good news is that most parts are still available, and while they have already been removed from the car, they are stored in a different location and will be handed over to the buyer as well.
In case you’re wondering if an engine is still available, the answer is yes. The car was equipped from the factory with a 289 (4.7-liter) V8 engine with a 4-barrel carburetor. The engine was paired with a C4 automatic transmission that was already rebuilt in 1994.
This project isn’t by any means affordable, but the owner is also considering other offers if someone really wants to restore the Cougar. The asking price is $7,500, and the vehicle is located in Irving, Texas, if any potential buyer wants to see it in person before committing to a purchase.