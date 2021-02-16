One-Off Yamaha XJR1300 Blends Repurposed Parts and Aftermarket Delight

The 2022 Lucid Air EV Sedan Is Like a Next-Level Tesla

When a potent motorcycle falls in the hands of a talented craftsman, magic follows. 8 photos



The donor for this project is brought to life by an air-cooled inline-four behemoth that prides itself with a colossal displacement of no less than 1,251cc. At about 8,000 revs, this nasty animal is perfectly capable of summoning up to 98 feral ponies. On the other hand, the engine will be more than happy to deliver a crushing torque output of 80 pound-feet (108 Nm) at 6,000 rpm.



A five-speed transmission channels the mill’s wicked oomph to the rear wheel via a chain final drive, resulting in a staggering top speed of 158 mph (255 kph). Long story short, it’s quite safe to conclude that



Borkowski’s awe-inspiring makeover took place over the course of ten painstaking weeks. For starters, the bike’s front end was honored with an R1’s top-grade forks and twin brake rotors to improve handling by a considerable stretch. At the rear, you will find a pair of high-performance piggyback shocks that hail from Gazi Suspension’s beloved range.



XJR’s inline-four monstrosity received a set of K&N air filters that’ll enable it to breathe a little more freely. These items are joined by a Black Widow four-into-two exhaust and fresh aftermarket mufflers on the opposite end of the combustion cycle.



Each and every factory lighting module has been discarded to make way for a handsome selection of custom alternatives. Furthermore, the cockpit is adorned by a couple of Daytona gauges and clip-on handlebars, wearing braided clutch and brake lines for good measure. In the bodywork department, this bad boy was blessed with a cafe racer-style tail unit that keeps things looking seriously rad.



