One-Off Triumph Bonneville T100 Has Stylish Cafe Racer Looks and 81 HP on Tap

We applaud the decision to keep the factory fuel tank in play, as it is a perfect fit for the overall aesthetic.
If you’re familiar with the work of Bunker Custom Cycles, then you must be fully aware that Can and Mert Uzer mean business. Every opportunity to talk about these fellows’ projects is something we embrace with open arms, because you won’t find a single boring machine in their entire portfolio!
For the build we’re about to look at, the chosen donor was a 2014 variant of Triumph’s Bonneville T100 range. The Uzer brothers deemed it necessary to unlock a tad more grunt from its 865cc parallel-twin engine, so they’ve installed K&N air filters and a free-flowing exhaust from British Customs.
These goodies are joined by Dynojet’s plug-and-play Power Commander control unit, consequently raising the mill’s output digits to 81 ponies from the original 67. Vertical openings were sculpted into the Bonneville’s side panels, while its subframe has been tweaked to accommodate bespoke saddle upholstery, an aluminum tail section and custom-built LED lighting.
In order to beef up the suspension and achieve a meaner riding stance, the forks were lowered and fitted with progressive springs. On the other hand, you will now find top-grade Hagon Nitro shocks supporting the bike’s rear end. You’ll find aftermarket wave rotors replacing the stock modules, but the OEM brake calipers have been retained.
Up in the cockpit area, there’s a CNC-machined top clamp with integrated warning lights and an aftermarket speedometer housing. LSL clip-ons with bar-end mirrors round things out, and we also spot new brackets holding the motorcycle’s headlight in place.
Aiming to smoothen out the handling, the Bunker duo installed a state-of-the-art steering damper supplied by Norman Hyde. Then, they got rid of the T100’s standard rear hoop, fitting a wider 17-inch rim and 180/55 rubber in its stead. For the final touch, all bodywork components were clad in a light blue finish, which is tastefully complemented by gold highlights.
For the build we’re about to look at, the chosen donor was a 2014 variant of Triumph’s Bonneville T100 range. The Uzer brothers deemed it necessary to unlock a tad more grunt from its 865cc parallel-twin engine, so they’ve installed K&N air filters and a free-flowing exhaust from British Customs.
These goodies are joined by Dynojet’s plug-and-play Power Commander control unit, consequently raising the mill’s output digits to 81 ponies from the original 67. Vertical openings were sculpted into the Bonneville’s side panels, while its subframe has been tweaked to accommodate bespoke saddle upholstery, an aluminum tail section and custom-built LED lighting.
In order to beef up the suspension and achieve a meaner riding stance, the forks were lowered and fitted with progressive springs. On the other hand, you will now find top-grade Hagon Nitro shocks supporting the bike’s rear end. You’ll find aftermarket wave rotors replacing the stock modules, but the OEM brake calipers have been retained.
Up in the cockpit area, there’s a CNC-machined top clamp with integrated warning lights and an aftermarket speedometer housing. LSL clip-ons with bar-end mirrors round things out, and we also spot new brackets holding the motorcycle’s headlight in place.
Aiming to smoothen out the handling, the Bunker duo installed a state-of-the-art steering damper supplied by Norman Hyde. Then, they got rid of the T100’s standard rear hoop, fitting a wider 17-inch rim and 180/55 rubber in its stead. For the final touch, all bodywork components were clad in a light blue finish, which is tastefully complemented by gold highlights.