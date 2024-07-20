One-Off Kawasaki KZ400 Looks Timeless, Orange Paintwork Suits it Perfectly

Jeremie Duchampt is one of those fantastic custom bike builders whose work we just can’t seem to get enough of. The Frenchman is extremely proficient at keeping things fresh from one project to the next, so there are no two builds alike in his entire portfolio. However, there is one thing they all have in common, that being the masterful way in which they’ve been pieced together by Jeremie.
This delicious Kawasaki KZ400 is no exception, built as a learner-friendly bobber that can take you places in style. Jerem Motorcycles started with an LTD variant from the model-year 1981, and the mods it received have worked miracles from both a cosmetic and mechanical standpoint. First, the old Kawi was taken apart and put on the workbench, then the real fun got underway.
It did so with some big structural changes at the back, where we now find a bespoke subframe replacing the KZ400’s original item. Lower down, Jeremie fitted the tubular swingarm of a Z1000, but this part had been tweaked extensively prior to installation. It’s linked to the rear framework via fully-adjustable aftermarket shock absorbers, and the suspension upgrades are no less enticing at the front.
There you’ll see the inverted forks of a Triumph Speed Triple mated to a custom top clamp, which features an integrated housing for the motorcycle’s instrumentation. In the unsprung sector, Monsieur Duchampt added fresh rims and CNC-machined wheel hubs, linking them together by way of stainless-steel spokes. Ample grip is made possible by Dunlop Sportmax GPR-300 rubber fore and aft.
As one would expect, the brakes have also been thoroughly upgraded to match the rest of the running gear, with each end gaining a wave-style disc and a radial caliper. The powertrain-related work is relatively quaint compared to the changes listed above, but the bike’s parallel-twin motor did get an invigorating refurbishment and some fresh breathing equipment.
Its rebuilt carbs were capped off with premium pod filters, and the exhaust gases will henceforth travel through replacement pipework and Mivv silencers. As for the Kawi’s bodywork, Jeremie ditched all the stock components aside from the fuel tank, to then install tailor-made fenders at both ends. A brown leather saddle is placed atop the subframe, fronting an LED taillight that keeps the rear end looking nice and clean.
Small aftermarket blinkers are located right next to the upper shock mounts, and a swingarm-mounted license plate bracket is present down low on the right. LED lighting is the name of the game up north, as well, while the cockpit area houses clip-on handlebars with adjustable control levers and discreet switches. A removable surf board rack (not pictured), billet aluminum rearsets, and a vibrant coat of orange paint round out the whole package beautifully.
It did so with some big structural changes at the back, where we now find a bespoke subframe replacing the KZ400’s original item. Lower down, Jeremie fitted the tubular swingarm of a Z1000, but this part had been tweaked extensively prior to installation. It’s linked to the rear framework via fully-adjustable aftermarket shock absorbers, and the suspension upgrades are no less enticing at the front.
There you’ll see the inverted forks of a Triumph Speed Triple mated to a custom top clamp, which features an integrated housing for the motorcycle’s instrumentation. In the unsprung sector, Monsieur Duchampt added fresh rims and CNC-machined wheel hubs, linking them together by way of stainless-steel spokes. Ample grip is made possible by Dunlop Sportmax GPR-300 rubber fore and aft.
As one would expect, the brakes have also been thoroughly upgraded to match the rest of the running gear, with each end gaining a wave-style disc and a radial caliper. The powertrain-related work is relatively quaint compared to the changes listed above, but the bike’s parallel-twin motor did get an invigorating refurbishment and some fresh breathing equipment.
Its rebuilt carbs were capped off with premium pod filters, and the exhaust gases will henceforth travel through replacement pipework and Mivv silencers. As for the Kawi’s bodywork, Jeremie ditched all the stock components aside from the fuel tank, to then install tailor-made fenders at both ends. A brown leather saddle is placed atop the subframe, fronting an LED taillight that keeps the rear end looking nice and clean.
Small aftermarket blinkers are located right next to the upper shock mounts, and a swingarm-mounted license plate bracket is present down low on the right. LED lighting is the name of the game up north, as well, while the cockpit area houses clip-on handlebars with adjustable control levers and discreet switches. A removable surf board rack (not pictured), billet aluminum rearsets, and a vibrant coat of orange paint round out the whole package beautifully.