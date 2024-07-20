One-Off Kawasaki KZ400 Looks Timeless, Orange Paintwork Suits it Perfectly

10 photos Photo: Jonathan Silene

Jeremie Duchampt is one of those fantastic custom bike builders whose work we just can’t seem to get enough of. The Frenchman is extremely proficient at keeping things fresh from one project to the next, so there are no two builds alike in his entire portfolio. However, there is one thing they all have in common, that being the masterful way in which they’ve been pieced together by Jeremie.